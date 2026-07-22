Students protest over NEET paper leak turns violent in Patna; police use tear gas, water cannons

Patna:

A protest by students in Bihar's Patna demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET paper leak turned violent on Wednesday. Clashes broke out between students and police at several locations during a march towards the Raj Bhavan. As the situation escalated, police used lathicharge, tear gas shells, and water cannons to disperse the protesters.

The protesters had gathered under the banner of the All India Students' Association (AISA), an affiliate of the CPI(ML) Liberation, and they faced the police action near Gandhi Maidan, about three km away from the Governor's residence. Following the clashes, tension prevailed in several parts of the Bihar capital as security personnel were deployed to maintain law and order.

Students march towards Raj Bhavan

According to reports, a large number of students were marching towards the Raj Bhavan in Patna when their procession was stopped by police at JP Golambar. Security personnel had already been deployed at barricades and prevented the protesters from moving ahead.

Following this, students and police came face to face, leading to a tense situation. Police officials initially attempted to convince the protesters to disperse, but the students refused to move. As the situation escalated, police used lathicharge, tear gas shells, and water cannons to control the crowd.

Despite the action, several protesters remained at Dak Bungalow Chauraha and continued their demonstration. The situation further intensified when a group of students moved towards Gandhi Maidan.

During the clashes, some protesters allegedly attacked reporters and cameramen from several news organisations. The Station House Officer (SHO) of Pirbahor police station was also injured in the incident and reportedly sustained a head injury.

CJP protest continues in Delhi

Meanwhile, protesters of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) continued their sit-in at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Wednesday, as the agitation over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations entered its second month.

CJP's spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said that if the government tried to contact us for talks, we are ready for dialogue. He said that the discussion should take place either at Jantar Mantar or at a mutually agreed-upon neutral venue. He added that there will be no waste of time this time and there are four main demands.

During the protest at Jantar Mantar, Ranka appealed to the protesters to chant only four slogans: 'Bharat Mata ki Jai,' 'Inquilab Zindabad,' 'Jai Bhim,' and 'Dharmendra Pradhan Istifa do.' He said that some people are trying to misdirect the movement, but the organisation will not tolerate any negative slogans.

Earlier, Ranka had warned the central government that if the protesters' demands are not met soon, the youth of the country will give a befitting reply. He said that the July 20 protest was only a trailer and that if the demands are not met, this time millions of people will reach Delhi and the movement will become even bigger.

Ranka described this movement as the largest student movement in the history of independent India and said that the youth have been peacefully protesting, following the principles of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar.

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