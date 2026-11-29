Patna:

A stampede-like situation has emerged at popular YouTuber Aryan kelvin's show in Patna. Aryan kelvin was about to perform at Miller School Ground, Patna, however, the organisers of the event cancelled his performance at the last minute which angered the crowd. After Kelvin left the event, the mob started vandalising and attacked police. They also attacked the nearby Bharatiya Janata Party, BJP office. The police tried to control the situation and resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd.

The administration had earlier denied permission for the event scheduled at the Miller School ground, anticipating a massive turnout. ASP (Kotwali) Krishna Murari Prasad stated that while the police were attempting to control the crowd, some individuals attacked them, resulting in injuries to two or three police personnel. The entire incident is currently being investigated.

Who is Aryan Kelvin?

Known as the "Algorithm King", Aryan Kelvin, real name Aman Pandit born on February 3, 2002, in Bhuli, Dhanbad. He gained his popularity on social media after his reels received millions of views and high engagement.

Two killed as six armed criminals open fire at wedding in Bihar's Bhojpur

Two youths were killed, and another sustained serious injuries after six armed men allegedly opened indiscriminate fire at a wedding in Bihar's Bhojpur district, triggering panic among guests. The incident occurred on Tuesday night in Chakia village, under the jurisdiction of Muffassil police station. Preliminary information suggests that the wedding of Neha, daughter of local resident Naresh Yadav, was underway when the firing broke out. The wedding procession had arrived from Padminiya village, which falls under Krishna Garh police station.

The 'Jaimala' ceremony had been completed after the procession arrived, and guests had finished dinner and were chatting when the incident took place. Meanwhile, six armed men arrived at the wedding venue on two motorcycles and opened fire without warning. The sudden burst of gunfire caught the guests off guard, turning the celebrations into scenes of panic and confusion. During the firing, one youth was shot near his left ear and on the right side of his head, while another sustained bullet injuries to his abdomen, right upper arm, and the area around his left shoulder and elbow. Both died before they could be taken to hospital.

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Two killed, one injured as six armed criminals open fire at wedding in Bihar's Bhojpur