Speculations rise over Bihar CM son Nishant Kumar's political entry as posters appear outside JDU office Ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, CM Nitish Kumar's son Nishant Kumar is widely expected to enter politics. After his active participation in Holi celebrations, a poster supporting him has now been put up outside the JD(U) office.

With the Bihar Assembly elections scheduled to take place later this year, political discussions in the state are abuzz with speculations surrounding Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s son, Nishant Kumar. Talks of Nishant’s possible entry into politics have gained momentum, especially after his active participation in Holi celebrations.

On Saturday, Nishant was seen alongside his father, Nitish Kumar, at the Holi Milan event held at the Chief Minister’s residence. He interacted with senior Janata Dal (United) leaders and party workers, further fueling rumours of his political debut. Adding to the speculation, JD(U) supporters have put up posters outside the party office in Patna, welcoming Nishant.

Posters outside JDU office

JD(U) supporters placed posters outside the party headquarters, signaling their enthusiasm for Nishant’s political entry. The posters read, "'Bihar ki maang, sun liye Nishant, bahut bahut dhanyawaad (Nishant, thank you very much for listening to the demands of Bihar)," hinting at the growing demand for Nishant to take an active role in Bihar politics.

JDU workers claim Nishant has given his nod

Amid the growing buzz, JD(U) workers claim that Nishant has expressed his willingness to enter politics. Reports suggest that during his Holi interactions with party leaders and workers, Nishant gave his approval for a political debut. However, the final decision rests with Nitish Kumar, party leaders say.

Tejashwi Yadav’s statement

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has alleged that certain elements within JD(U), who are influenced by RSS ideology, are attempting to prevent Nishant from entering politics. He claimed that Nishant’s political debut could help JD(U) regain its strength, something that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies might not favor.

Tejashwi further stated, "It should be clear that whether it’s Nishant or anyone else, joining politics should be a personal decision. My parents (former Chief Ministers Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi) never asked me to enter politics. I made the decision after understanding the sentiments of party workers and the people of Bihar."

As the political landscape of Bihar continues to evolve, all eyes are on Nishant Kumar and his potential role in shaping the future of JD(U) in the upcoming elections.