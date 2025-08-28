Sonpur Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates Sonpur Constituency Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Sonpur Assembly constituency is a part of the Saran district, and it comes under the Saran Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020 Bihar elections, RJD leader Ramanuj Prasad defeated BJP leader Vinay Kumar Singh by a margin of 6,686 votes to win this seat.

The Sonpur Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency number of Sonpur seat as per the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly constituencies Order, 2008 is 122. The Sonpur Assembly constituency is a general seat, and it is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).

It is a part of the Saran district, and it comes under the Saran Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020 Bihar elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Dr Ramanuj Prasad defeated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vinay Kumar Singh by a margin of 6,686 votes to win this seat.

Sonpur Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), there 2,88,143 voters - 1,52,564 male, 1,35,578 female and one third gender - in this constituency during the 2020 Bihar elections. In 2015 Bihar polls, there were 2,67,918 voters - 1,44,556 male, 1,23,358 female and four third gender - here.

Sonpur Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The is expected to announce the poll date for the Sonpur constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Sonpur Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The ECI will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Sonpur Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Sonpur Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In 2020 Bihar elections, RJD leader Dr Ramanuj Prasad - who received 73,247 votes (43.11 per cent) - defeated BJP leader Vinay Kumar Singh, who bagged 66,561 votes (39.18 per cent) votes. At third place, independent candidate Chandan Lal received 8,667 votes (5.1 per cent).

In 2015 Bihar polls, RJD leader Dr Ramanuj Prasad won this seat, receiving 86,082 votes (54.87 per cent). He had defeated BJP leader Vinay Kumar Singh, who received 49,686 votes (31.67 per cent). At third place, None of the Above (NOTA) received 4,289 votes (2.73 per cent).

2020: Dr Ramanuj Prasad (RJD)

2015: Dr Ramanuj Prasad (RJD)

2010: Vinay Kumar Singh (BJP)

2005: Dr Ramanuj Prasad (RJD)

2000: Vinay Kumar Singh (BJP)

1995: Raj Kumar Roy (Janata Dal)

1990: Raj Kumar Roy (Janata Dal)

1985: Lalu Prasad Yadav (Lok Dal)

1980: Lalu Prasad Yadav (Janata Party)

1977: Ram Sunder Das (Janata Party)

1972: Ram Jaipal Singh Yadav (Congress)

1969: Ram Jaipal Singh Yadav (Congress)

1967: Ram Jaipal Singh Yadav (Congress)

1962: Sheo Bachan Singh (Communist Party of India)

1957: Ram Binod Singh (Independent)

1952: Jagadish Sharma (Congress)

Sonpur Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Sonpur Assembly constituency was 1,69,896 (58.96 per cent). In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,56,884 (58.56 per cent).