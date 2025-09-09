Sonbarsha Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates Sonbarsha Assembly Election 2025: In 2020, Ratnesh Sada Janata Dal United (JDU) won the seat by defeating Tarni Rishideo of the Congress with a margin of 13,466 votes.

Patna:

The Sonbarsha constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 74 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is not a general seat and is reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Sonbarsha Assembly constituency comes under the Madhepura Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Ratnesh Sada Janata Dal United (JDU) won the seat by defeating Tarni Rishideo of the Congress with a margin of 13,466 votes.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, JDU candidate Dinesh Chandra Yadav won from the Madhepura Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 1,74,534 votes by defeating Kumar Charandeep of the Rashtriya Janata Dal.

Sonbarsha Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 3,13,357 voters in the Sonbarsha constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,62,103 were male and 1,51,249 were female voters, while 5 belonged to the third gender. 768 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Sonbarsha in 2020 was 201 (191 men and 10 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Sonbarsha constituency was 2,83,053. Out of this, 1,46,680 voters were male and 1,36,369 were female, and 4 belonged to the third gender. There were 480 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Sonbarsha in 2015 was 81 (77 men and 4 women).

Sonbarsha Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Sonbarsha constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Sonbarsha Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Sonbarsha Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Sonbarsha Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In 2020, Ratnesh Sada of the Janata Dal United (JDU) won the seat by defeating Tarni Rishideo of the Congress. He polled 67,678 votes with a vote share of 40.2%. Tarni Rishideo got 54,212 votes (32.2%).

Sarita Devi of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) stood third with 13,566 votes with a 8.06% vote share.

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Ratnesh Sada of the Janata Dal United (JDU) won the seat. He polled 88,789 votes with a vote share of 59.66%. Sarita Devi of the LJP got 35,026 votes (23.53%) and was the runner-up.

2020: Ratnesh Sada (Janata Dal United)

2015: Ratnesh Sada (Janata Dal United)

2010: Ratnesh Sada (Janata Dal United)

Oct 2005: Ram Chandra Purve Prasad (RJD)

Feb 2005: Ram Chandra Purve (Independent)

2000: Ram Chandra Purve (Independent)

1995: Ramjiwan Prasad (Janata Dal)

1990: Ram Jiwan Prasad (Janata Dal)

1985: Karpoori Thakur (Lok Dal)

1980: Anwarul Haque (Indian National Congress)

1977: Mahamud Alam (Indian National Congress)

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Sonbarsha Assembly constituency was 1,66,655 or 54.1 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,42,388 or 52.59 per cent.