Patna:

Six people got killed after a Scorpio car plunged into a canal in Bihar’s Araria. The accident occurred late on Wednesday near the Bidi Bridge in the Tarabari police station area, when the driver apparently lost control of the car and the vehicle plunged into the canal, a statement issued by the Araria SP said. A total of six people had been killed out of the seven who were in the car. A police team rushed to the spot and took all seven occupants of the car to the Araria Sadar Hospital, where six of them were declared dead, the statement said.

The victims were identified as 28-year-old Kundan Yadav, 22-year-old Munna Kumar, 20-year-old Aditya, 16-year-old Yash Kumar, 15-year-old Aryan, and 15-year-old Saurabh, all residents of Thumha village in Supaul district. Four of the deceased are minors. One person is undergoing treatment at the hospital, and his family members have arrived there, said the police statement. The victims were returning from a Tilak ceremony, a pre-wedding programme, at the bridegroom's residence in Bhaptia village under the Sikti block of Araria.

Similar incident: Car at 200 kmph crashes into Delhi's Dwarka Expressway tunnel wall, 22-year-old killed

A horrific road accident in Delhi's Dwarka Expressway has claimed the life of a young woman earlier on November 13. A high-speed Volkswagen Virtus allegedly moving at a speed of around 200 kmph inside the Dwarka Expressway airport tunnel, rammed into a wall, with the impact ripping the vehicle's engine off and triggering a fire, police said on Thursday.

As per the preliminary investigation, Singh was allegedly driving a modified Volkswagen Virtus at around 200 kmph inside the tunnel, where the prescribed speed limit is 80 kmph. He had allegedly recorded videos and photographs of the car's speedometer and sent them to his friends through Snapchat shortly before the accident. Police are trying to retrieve the videos and photographs as part of the investigation.

The CCTV footage from the tunnel revealed that the car speeding at a very high velocity, almost like a rocket, before crashing near a turn connecting the tunnel to the NH-48, police officials said. The impact was so severe that the car's engine was ripped off and thrown some distance away, where it caught fire. Singh was trapped inside the mangled vehicle and died on the spot.

-With inputs from Arun Kumar, Araria and PTI.

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