Siwan Election Results 2025 LIVE: BJP's Mangal Pandey Vs RJD's Awadh Bihari Choudhary | Who will win? Siwan Election Results 2025 LIVE: Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Mangal Pandey, Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Awadh Bihari Choudhary, and Jan Suraaj Party's (JSP) Intekhab Ahmad are the main candidates in the Siwan constituency of Bihar.

Siwan:

The counting of votes for the Siwan constituency will begin at 8 am, along with the other 242 constituencies of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The Siwan Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 105 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). Siwan is part of the Siwan Lok Sabha constituency.

Bihar Assembly Elections: Voter Turnout in 2025 in Siwan

The Siwan Assembly constituency recorded a 59.70 per cent voter turnout during polling held on November 6, in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections.

Main Parties and Candidates in Siwan

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Jan Suraaj Party (JSP), and the Congress are the main parties in Raghunathpur.

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Mangal Pandey, Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Awadh Bihari Choudhary, and Jan Suraaj Party's (JSP) Intekhab Ahmad are the main candidates in the Siwan constituency of Bihar. The BJP is in alliance with the Janata Dal United (JDU), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM), while the RJD has a pact with the Congress, Left parties, and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) in Bihar.

Bihar Assembly Elections: What happened in Siwan in 2020 and 2015?

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Awadh Bihari Choudhary won the seat with a margin of 1,973 votes (1.17%). He polled 76,785 votes with a vote share of 45.3%. He defeated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Om Prakash Yadav, who got 74,812 votes (44.13%). Independent candidate Vindo Kumar Srivastava stood third with 2,582 votes (1.52%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Vyas Deo Prasad won the seat with a margin of 3,534 votes (2.32%). He polled 55,156 votes with a vote share of 35.02 %. Janata Dal United (JDU) candidate Bablu Prasad got 51,622 votes (32.78 %) and was the runner-up. Independent candidate Awadh Bihari Choudhary stood third with 284,50 votes (18.06%).

Siwan Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2020: Awadh Bihari Choudhary (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2015: Vyas Deo Prasad (Bharatiya Janata Party)

2010: Vyas Deo Prasad (Bharatiya Janata Party)

2005: Vyas Deo Prasadr (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2005: Awadh Bihari Choudhary (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2000: Awadh Bihari Choudhary (Bharatiya Janata Party)

1995: Awadh Bihari Choudhary (Janata Dal)

1990: Awadh Bihari Choudhary (Janata Dal)

1985: Awadh Bihari Choudhary (Janata Party)

1980: Janardan Tiwari (Bharatiya Janata Party)

1977: Ghulam Sarwar (Janata Party)

1972: Janardan Tiwari (Bharatiya Jana Sangh)

1969: Janardan Tiwari (Bharatiya Jana Sangh)

1967: Raja Ram Chaudhry (Congress)

1962: Janardan Tiwari (Bharatiya Jana Sangh)

1959: S Devi (Congress)

1957: Gadadhar Pd Shrivastava (Congress)

1952: Ram Baswan Ram (Congress)

1952: Shankar Nath (Congress)

