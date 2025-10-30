Siwan Assembly Election 2025: BJP's Mangal Pandey aims to win back the seat from RJD's Awadh Bihari Choudhary Siwan Assembly Election 2025: The BJP is aiming to win back the seat from the RJD after losing in the 2020 assembly elections. Before that, the BJP's Vyas Deo Prasad won from Siwan in the 2010 and 2015 assembly elections.

Patna:

The Siwan seat of the Bihar assembly will be a key contest between the BJP and the Rashtriya Janata Dal, with the saffron party's Mangal Pandey eyeing to clinch back the seat for his party, which was lost to the RJD in the 2020 assembly elections. In the 2020 elections, BJP's Om Prakash Yadav lost the Siwan seat to RJD's Awadh Bihari Choudhary, who polled 76,786 votes against Yadav's 74,812 votes. Before 2020, BJP candidate Vyas Deo Prasad won from Siwan for two consecutive terms in the 2010 and 2015 assembly elections.

The BJP is contesting the 2025 elections in alliance with the Janata Dal United, Lok Janshakti Party Ram Vilas, Hindustani Awam Morcha and Rashtriya Lok Morcha. The RJD, on the other hand, is in partnership with the Congress, Left parties and the Vikassheel Insaan Party in Bihar.

Siwan is part of the Siwan Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Awadh Bihari Choudhary of the Rashtriya Janata Dal won the seat by defeating Om Prakash Yadav of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 1,973 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Janata Dal United candidate Vijaylakshmi Devi won from the Siwan Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 92,857 votes by defeating Independent candidate Hena Shahab.

Siwan Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

The Siwan Assembly constituency is a part of the Siwan district. According to the Election Commission, there were 3,115,23 voters in the Siwan constituency during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,634,89 voters were male and 1,480,28 were female. Six voters belonged to the third gender. 1,192 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Siwan in 2020 was 499 (470 men and 29 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Siwan constituency was 2,808,05. Out of this, 1,518,35 voters were male and 1,289,67 were female. Three voters belonged to the third gender. There were 546 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Siwan in 2015 was 185 (122 men and 63 women).

Siwan Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Poll Date

The Siwan constituency in Bihar will go to polls in the first phase on November 6, along with the other 121 Assembly constituencies of the state.

Siwan Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Result Date

The result for Siwan will be declared on November 14, along with the other 242 Assembly constituencies of Bihar.

Siwan Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly election, Rashtriya Janata Dal candidate Awadh Bihari Choudhary won the seat with a margin of 1,973 votes (1.17 per cent). He received 76,785 votes, giving him a vote share of 45.3 per cent. He defeated Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Om Prakash Yadav, who secured 74,812 votes (44.13 per cent). Independent candidate Vindo Kumar Srivastava finished in third place with 2,582 votes (1.52 per cent).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly election, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Vyas Deo Prasad won the seat with a margin of 3,534 votes (2.32 per cent). He received 55,156 votes with a vote share of 35.02 per cent. Janata Dal United candidate Bablu Prasad was the runner-up with 51,622 votes (32.78 per cent). Independent candidate Awadh Bihari Choudhary finished third with 28,450 votes (18.06 per cent).

