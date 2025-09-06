Singheshwar Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates Singheshwar Assembly Election 2025: In 2020, Chandrahas Chaupal of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won the seat by defeating Ramesh Rishidev of the Janata Dal United (JDU).

The Singheshwar constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 72 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is not a general seat and is reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Singheshwar Assembly constituency comes under the Madhepura Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Chandrahas Chaupal of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won the seat by defeating Ramesh Rishidev of the Janata Dal United (JDU) with a margin of 5573 votes.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, JDU candidate Dinesh Chandra Yadav won from the Madhepura Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 1,74,534 votes by defeating Kumar Charandeep of the Rashtriya Janata Dal.

Singheshwar Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,91,050 voters in the Singheshwar constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 88,386 were male and 1,01,529 were female voters. No voters belonged to the third gender. 1135 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Singhesgwar in 2020 was 244 (238 men and 6 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Singheshwar constituency was 1,68,007 . Out of this, 78,021 voters were male, 89,784 were female and none belonged to third gender. There were 202 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Singheshwar in 2015 was 171 (120 men and 51 women).

Singheshwar Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In 2020, Chandrahas Chaupal of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won the seat by defeating Ramesh Rishidev of the Janata Dal United (JDU) won the seat. He polled 86,181 votes with a vote share of 45.13%. Ramesh Rishidev of the JDU got 80,608 votes (42.21%). Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) candidate Amrit Kumar Bharti stood third with 5,607 votes (2.94%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Ramesh Rishidev of the Janata Dal United (JDU) won the seat. He

polled 83,073 votes with a vote share of 49.45%. Manju Devi of the HAMS got 32,873 votes (19.57%) and was the runner-up.

2020: Chandrahas Chaupal (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2015: Ramesh Rishidev (Janata Dal United)

2010: Ramesh Rishidev (Janata Dal United)

October 2005: Rameshwar Prasad Yadav (Janata Dal United)

February 2005: Rameshwar Prasad Yadav (Janata Dal United)

2000: Vijay Kumar Singh (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

1995: Bam Bhola Yadav (Janata Dal)

1990: Rajesh Ranjan (Independent)

1985: Ramendra Kumar Yadav Ravi (Lok Dal)

1981 (By-election): R. K. Yadav (Indian National Congress – Indira)

1980: Jai Kumar Singh (Janata Party (SC))

1977: Dinbandhu Prasad Yadav (Janata Party)

Singheshwar Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Singheshwar Assembly constituency was 1,86,952 or 61.52 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,68,007 or 58.75 per cent.