Sikta Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, vote margin, party-wise candidates

The Sikta Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 9 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat, not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Sikta Assembly constituency comes under the Paschim Champaran Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Birendra Prasad Gupta of the Communist Party of India-Marxist-Leninist (Liberation) won the seat by defeating Independent candidate Dilip Varma with a margin of 2,302 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidate Dr Sanjay Jaiswal won from the Paschim Champaran Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 1,36,568 votes by defeating Madan Mohan Tiwari of the Congress.

In 2015, JD-U candidate Khurshid Urf Firoj Ahmad registered a win in the Sikta constituency. In 2010, Independent candidate Dilip Varma registered his victory from the seat.

Sikta Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Sikta Assembly constituency is a part of the Paschim Champaran district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,70,287 voters in the Sikta constituency during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections. Out of this, 83,768 voters were male and 85,714 were female. No voter belonged to the third gender. 805 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Sikta in 2020 was 223 (213 were men and 10 were women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Sikta constituency was 1,60,817. Out of this, 78,638 voters were male and 81,512 were female. There were 667 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Sikta in 2015 was 67 (49 were men and 18 were women).

Sikta Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Sikta constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Sikta Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Sikta Constituency Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Sikta Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Communist Party of India- Marxist-Leninist (Liberation) candidate Birendra Prasad Gupta won the seat with a margin of 2,302 votes (1.37%). He polled 49,075 8votes with a vote share of 28.85%. Gupta defeated Independent candidate Dilip Varma, who got 46,773 votes (27.5%). JD-U candidate Khurshid Firoj Ahmad stood third with 35,798 votes (21.05%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, JD-U candidate Khurshid Firoj Ahmad won the seat with a margin of 2,835 votes (1.83%). He polled 69,870 votes with a vote share of 43.48%. BJP candidate Dilip Varma got 67,035 votes (41.71%) and was the runner-up. Communist Party of India- Marxist-Leninist (Liberation) candidate Birendra Prasad Gupta stood third with 5,639 votes (3.51%).

Sikta Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2020- Birendra Prasad Gupta (Communist Party of India- (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation)

2015- Khurshid Urf Firoj Ahmad (JD-U)

2010- Dilip Varma (Independent)

October, 2005- Khurshed (Congress)

February, 2005- Dilip (BJP)

2000- Dilip Kr Varma (BJP)

1995- Deelip Varma (CVP)

1990- Faiyajul Azam (Independent)

1985- Dharmesh Prasad Verma (JNP)

1980- Dharmesh Prasad Verma (JNP-JP)

1977- Faiyazul Azam (Congress)

1972- Faiyajul Azam (NCO)

Sikta Constituency Voter Turnout in 2020 and 2015

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections was 1,68,055 or 62.03% in the Sikta Legislative Assembly Constituency. In 2015, the total number of valid votes in this Assembly seat was 1,55,130 or 66.02%.