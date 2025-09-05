Sikandra Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates Sikandra Assembly Election 2025: In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) candidate Prafull Kumar Manjhi won the Sikandra seat with a margin of 5,505 votes (3.66%).

The Sikandra Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 240 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state. The Sikandra Assembly constituency comes under the Jamui Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Prafull Kumar Manjhi of the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) won the seat by defeating Congress candidate Sudhir Kumar alias Banty Choudhry with a margin of 5,505 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) candidate Arun Bharti won from the Jamui Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 1,12,482 votes by defeating Archana Kumari of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Sikandra Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Sikandra Assembly constituency is a part of the Jamui district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,88,763 voters in the Sikandra constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,52,149 were male and 1,36,609 were female voters. Five voters belonged to the third gender. 984 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Sikandra in 2020 was 405 (389 men and 16 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Sikandra constituency was 2,78,418. Out of this, 1,49,210 voters were male, 1,29,207 were female, and only one belonged to a third gender. There were 337 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Sikandra in 2015 was 37 (26 men and 11 women).

Sikandra Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Sikandra constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Sikandra Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date for Sikandra along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Sikandra Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet for Sikandra.

Sikandra Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) candidate Prafull Kumar Manjhi won the Sikandra seat with a margin of 5,505 votes (3.66%). He polled 47,061 votes with a vote share of 30.67%. He defeated Congress candidate Sudhir Kumar alias Banty Choudhry, who got 41,556 votes (27.09%). Independent candidate Subhash Chandra Bosh stood third with 18,105 votes (11.80%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Sudhir Kumar alias Banty Choudhry won the Sikandra seat with a margin of 7,990 votes (5.94%). He polled 59,092 votes with a vote share of 42.66%. Lok Janshakti Party's (LJP) Subhash Chandra Bosh got 51,102 votes (36.89%) and was the runner-up. Communist Party of India's (CPI) Girja Choudhry stood third with 8,026 votes (5.79%).

Sikandra Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2020: Prafull Kumar Manjhi (Hindustani Awam Morcha)

2015: Sudhir Kumar alias Banty Choudhry (Congress)

2010: Rameshwar Paswan (Janata Dal United)

October, 2005: Rameshwar Paswan (Janata Dal United)

February, 2005: Rameshwar Paswan (Lok Janshakti Party)

2000: Prayag Choudhary (Kosal Party)

1995: Prayag Choudhary (Communist Party of India)

1990: Prayag Choudhary (Communist Party of India)

1985: Rameshwar Paswan (Congress)

1980: Rameshwar Paswan (Independent)

1977: Nagina Chaudhary (Janata Party)

Sikandra Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Sikandra Assembly constituency was 1,53,537 or 53.17 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,38,570 or 49.77 per cent.