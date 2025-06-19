Shots fired near Tejashwi Yadav's residence in Patna, police begin probe The police have recovered a bullet shell from the scene and have launched raids to apprehend the absconding suspects.

Patna:

A firing incident was reported at 1 Polo Road in Patna today (June 19), near the residence of the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Minister Ashok Choudhary, officials said on Thursday. The incident occurred in the VIP Kaushal Nagar area under the jurisdiction of the Airport police station.

What happened at 1 Polo Road?

Two bike-borne assailants allegedly opened fire at a youth named Rahul with the intent to loot him. Fortunately, the youth escaped unhurt. The attackers fled the scene after the firing. Police have recovered a bullet shell from the spot and have launched raids to apprehend the absconding criminals.

"At around 8:15 am, under the jurisdiction of the Airport police station, a case of snatching was reported involving a young man. Items worth Rs 400 were taken from him, but his phone and other belongings were not stolen. The assailants, who were riding an Apache bike, pushed and shoved him, causing him to fall. During the scuffle, a shot was also fired, but fortunately, no one was injured. There is a slum area nearby, and an investigation is currently underway," said Diksha, City SP, Central.

An investigation is currently underway, and further details are awaited.

Tejashwi Yadav on Patna firing

Tejashwi Yadav, in a Facebook post, slammed the Bihar government, calling this 'jungle raj'. He further said that the morale of state-protected criminals has risen so high that they are openly firing in high-security zones — just a short distance away from the Raj Bhavan (Governor's residence), the Chief Minister's residence, the Leader of Opposition's residence, judges' residences, and the airport.

"Today, shots were fired outside my official residence. In the demon-rule of the NDA, the morale of state-protected criminals has risen so high that they are openly firing in high-security zones — just a short distance away from the Raj Bhavan (Governor's residence), the Chief Minister's residence, the Leader of Opposition's residence, judges' residences, and the airport — where dangerous criminals are roaming freely and firing in public. Beware! If anyone dares to call this 'jungle raj'? Anyway, the Prime Minister is visiting Bihar tomorrow, so the ‘godi media’ (lapdog media) will obviously focus on maintaining a positive image," he said.

PM Modi to visit Bihar

It is pertinent to mention that the incident comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit on June 20 to poll-bound Bihar. Prime Minister Modi will flag off the first locomotive manufactured at the Marhowrah factory in Bihar for export to the Republic of Guinea on June 20.

The Marhowrah facility will supply 150 locomotives worth more than Rs 3,000 crore for SimFer’s Simandou iron ore project in Guinea, Africa, in three years. 37 locomotives will be delivered in the current financial year, 82 in the next, and the remaining 31 in the third year.

