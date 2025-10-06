Sherghati Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates Sherghati Assembly Election 2025: In 2020, Manju Agrawal of the RJD won the seat by defeating JD(U) candidate Vinod Prasad Yadav with a margin of 16,690 votes.

Patna:

The Sherghati Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 226 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat and it is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state. The Sherghati Assembly constituency comes under the Gaya Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Manju Agrawal of the RJD won the seat by defeating JD(U) candidate Vinod Prasad Yadav with a margin of 16,690 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, HAM(S) candidate Jitan Ram Manjhi won from the Gaya Lok Sab seat with a margin of 1,01,812 by defeating Kumar Sarvjeet who was a RJD candidate. In 2015, JD(U) candidate Vinod Prasad Yadav registered a win in the Sherghati constituency.

Sherghati Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003.

The Sherghati Assembly constituency is a part of the Gaya district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 173166 voters in the Gurua constituency during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections. Out of this, 87374 voters were male and 84896 were female. No voter belonged to the third gender. 896 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Sherghati in 2020 was 241 (233 were men and 8 were women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Gurua constituency was 148096. Out of this, 74063 voters were male and 73455 were female. There were 578 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Sherghati in 2015 was 99 (66 were men and 33 were women).

Sherghati Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Gurua constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Sherghati Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Sherghati Constituency Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Sherghati Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, RJD candidate Manju Agrawal won the seat with a margin of 16,690 votes (9.65%). He polled 61,804 votes with a vote share of 35.74%. Agrawal defeated JD(U) candidate Vinod Prasad Yadav, who got 45,114 votes (26.09%). LJP candidate Mukesh Kumar Yadav stood third with 24,107 votes (13.94%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, JD(U) candidate Vinod Prasad Yadav won the seat with a margin of 4,834 votes (3.27%). He polled 44,579 votes with a vote share of 30.11%. Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) candidate Mukesh Kumar Yadav got 39,745 votes (26.84%) and was the runner-up. Independent candidate Manju Agrawal stood third with 29,671 votes (20.04%).

Sherghati Assembly Constituency Past Winners

1957: Shahjehan Mohammad (Congress)

1962: Shahjehan Mohammad (Congress)

1967: MA Khan (Jan Kranti Dal)

1969: Jairam Giri (Independent politician)

1972: Jairam Giri (Congress)

1977-2008: Constituency did not exist

2010: Vinod Prasad Yadav (Janata Dal (United)

2015: Vinod Prasad Yadav (Janata Dal (United))

2020: Manju Agrawal (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

Sherghati Constituency Voter Turnout in 2020 and 2015

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections was 172,946 or 63.03% in the Sherghati Legislative Assembly Constituency. In 2015, the total number of valid votes in this Assembly seat was 148,071 or 59.76%.