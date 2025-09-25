Sheohar Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, vote margin, party-wise candidates Sheohar Assembly Election 2025: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Chetan Anand won the Sheohar constituency in 2020 by defeating the Janata Dal-United candidate Mohd Sharfuddin with a margin of 36,686 votes.

Patna:

The Sheohar Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 22 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat and it is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Sheohar Assembly constituency comes under the Sheohar Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Chetan Anand of the RJD won the seat by defeating JD-U candidate Mohd Sharfuddin with a margin of 36,686 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Janata Dal-United candidate Lovely Anand won from the Sheohar Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 29,143 votes by defeating Ritu Jaiswal of the Rashtriya Janata Dal.

In 2015, JD-U candidate Sharfuddin registered a win in the Sheohar constituency. In 2010, JD-U candidate Sharfuddin registered his victory from the seat.

Sheohar Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Sheohar Assembly constituency is a part of the Sheohar district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,71,398 voters in the Sheohar constituency during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections. Out of this, 82,394 voters were male and 88,380 were female. No voter belonged to the third gender. 624 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Sheohar in 2020 was 180 (173 were men and 7 were women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Dhaka constituency was 1,50,088. Out of this, 71,255 voters were male and 78,618 were female. There were 215 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Sheohar in 2015 was 201 (130 were men and 71 were women).

Sheohar Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Sheohar constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Sheohar Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Sheohar Constituency Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Sheohar Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, RJD candidate Chetan Anand won the seat with a margin of 36,686 votes (21.88%). He polled 73,143 votes with a vote share of 42.69%. Anand defeated JD-U candidate Sharfuddin, who got 36,457 votes (21.28%). LJP candidate Vijay Kumar Pandey stood third with 18,748 votes (10.94%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, JD-U candidate Sharfuddin won the seat with a margin of 461 votes (0.32%). He polled 44,576 votes with a vote share of 29.71%. HAMS candidate Labhali Anand got 44,115 votes (29.40%) and was the runner-up. Independent candidate Thakur Ratnakar stood third with 22,309 votes (14.87%).

Sheohar Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2020- Chetan Anand (RJD)

2015- Sharfuddin (JD-U)

2010- Sharfuddin (JD-U)

October, 2005- Ajit (RJD)

February, 2005- Ajit (RJD)

2000- Sataya Nr Prasad (RJD)

1995- Raghunath Jha (JD)

1990- Raghunath Jha (JD)

1985- Raghunath Jha (JNP)

1980- Raghunath Jha (Congress)

1977- Raghunath Jha (Congress)

1972- Raghunath Jha (Congress)

Sheohar Constituency Voter Turnout in 2020 and 2015

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections was 1,67,615 or 56.54% in the Sheohar Legislative Assembly Constituency. In 2015, the total number of valid votes in this Assembly seat was 1,45,666 or 54.83%.