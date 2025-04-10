Bihar: 22 killed after lightning strikes in parts of state | Check district-wise death count Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed his condolences over the deaths and announced an ex-gratia grant of four lakh rupees to the families of all the deceased. The IMD also forecasted heavy rainfall on April 10 in a few parts of the state.

As many as twenty two people were killed after being struck by lightning in Bihar. According to the statement issued by the Chief Minister's office (CMO), deaths were reported from as many as eight districts in the state.

According to official data, the district-wise death count is as follows:

Begusarai: 5 deaths

Darbhanga: 5 deaths

Madhubani: 4 deaths

Samastipur: 2 deaths

Saharsa: 2 deaths

Aurangabad: 2 deaths

Lakhisarai: 1 death

Gaya: 1 death

Most of the deceased were farmers and daily wage workers, struck while engaged in agricultural work amidst the changing weather. In Madhubani's Andhratharhi block, a temple spire was reported damaged due to the intense lightning, while in Saharsa, a tree caught fire after being struck by lightning.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed condolences over the deaths and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased. He also appealed to the people of the state to follow advisories issued by the Disaster Management Department, the statement added. According to the latest Bihar Economic Survey (2024-25) report, tabled in the state assembly during the budget session in February this year, the state witnessed 275 lightning or thunderstorm-related deaths in 2023.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued an orange alert for the districts of Kishanganj, Araria, Supaul, Madhubani, Sitamarhi, Sheohar, East Champaran, and West Champaran on April 9 and 10. The IMD also forecasted heavy rainfall on April 10 at one or two places in the Kishanganj and Supaul districts of the state. "Thunderstorm with lightning & gusty wind (40-50) kmph likely to occur at few places over Kishanganj, Araria, Supaul, Madhubani, Sitamarhi, Sheohar, East Champaran, West Champaran districts of the state," said IMD.

