Tej Pratap Yadav detained, several injured in police action in Bihar as protests over paper leaks turn violent

Patna:

Violence erupted in several parts of Bihar on Saturday during a statewide bandh called by opposition parties and social organisations over the NEET paper leak controversy and recent police action against student protesters.

In Patna, protesters demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan clashed with police, vandalising and overturning police vehicles, prompting a heavy security response across the city.

Fresh clashes were also reported from Siwan, where demonstrators allegedly pelted stones at police. Law enforcement responded with tear gas shells, a lathi-charge and firing. Police said no deaths were reported in the firing, though several people sustained injuries. According to officials, besides tear gas, police fired six to eight rounds to disperse the crowd.

Tension also prevailed in Chapra, where student protests turned violent after demonstrators allegedly hurled stones at police personnel, officials said.

Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kartikeya Sharma said authorities used "limited force" to disperse the crowd and detained several people for questioning. Patna City DSP Raj Kishore said some of those involved in stone-pelting had come from outside the city and had been identified and detained.

Tej Pratap Yadav detained in Patna

Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD) president Tej Pratap Yadav joined protesting students at Gandhi Maidan in Patna before being detained by police. During the protest, he backed the students' demands, calling them legitimate and urging the government to address their concerns.

He was later detained by the police and is being kept at the Naubatpur Police Station.

A traffic police booth was vandalised in Patna during the unrest, while stone-pelting in several areas led police to use tear gas to restore order.

Security was tightened across Bihar, with heavy deployment of police personnel at Gandhi Maidan and other sensitive locations. Visuals from the protest site showed a strong security presence as authorities remained on high alert following the bandh call.

Meanwhile, members of the All India Students' Association (AISA) blocked the Samastipur–Patna main road as part of the statewide protest.

CJP calls off Jantar Mantar protest

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Saturday called off its agitation and appealed to protesters at Delhi's Jantar Mantar to disperse peacefully after the Centre accepted all of the students' demands following Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over alleged irregularities in the NEET (UG) examination.

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