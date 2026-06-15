SC issues notice over legality of Bihar Minister Deepak Prakash's Cabinet position; here's why

Patna:

The Supreme Court has sought responses from the Election Commission of India, the Bihar Government and Bihar Panchayati Raj Minister Deepak Prakash on a petition challenging his continuation in the state cabinet despite not being a member of either House of the Bihar legislature.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice V Mohana issued notices to the respondents and asked them to file their replies to the plea. The petition questions the legality of Prakash’s reappointment and continuance as a minister without being elected or nominated to either the Bihar Legislative Assembly or the Legislative Council.

Deepak Prakash denied MLC ticket

Deepak Prakash, son of Rashtriya Lok Morcha leader Upendra Kushwaha, is part of the Samrat Choudhary-led NDA government in Bihar. His position in the cabinet has come under scrutiny after he was recently denied entry to the Bihar Legislative Council.

The development followed reports that the BJP had proposed a merger of the Rashtriya Lok Morcha with the party. However, Kushwaha, who is currently a Rajya Sabha member, declined the proposal and chose to retain his party’s separate identity while continuing as an NDA ally.

Following the denial of a Legislative Council berth to Prakash, political circles speculated that he could lose his ministerial position because he is not a member of either House of the state legislature.

Sources indicate that a similar merger proposal had been discussed when Prakash was first inducted into the Bihar cabinet in November 2025. Despite Kushwaha rejecting the suggestion at that time, the BJP reportedly proceeded with Prakash’s inclusion in the ministry, hoping that changing political circumstances might eventually lead to a different decision.

However, Kushwaha has continued to oppose the merger. Speaking at a party event, he signalled his position by telling party workers that the interests of the organisation were more important than personal or family considerations.

What does the rule say

Under the Indian Constitution, a person can be appointed as a minister even if they are not a member of either House of Parliament or the State Legislature. However, Article 75(5) (for the Union) and Article 164(4) (for states) provide that such a minister can hold office for only six consecutive months without being elected or nominated to a legislative house.

If the person fails to become a member within six months, they must resign from the post of minister. They may be reappointed only after becoming a member of the legislature. This rule ensures democratic accountability of ministers to the elected representatives.

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