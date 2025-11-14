Sasaram poll Results 2025: RML's Snehlata Vs RJD's Satendra Sah | Counting to begin at 8 am Sasaram Bihar Election Results 2025: Rashtriya Lok Morcha's (RML) Snehlata, Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Satendra Sah and Jan Suraaj Party's (JSP) Binay Kumar Singh are the main candidates in the Sasaram constituency of Bihar.

The Sasaram Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 208 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat, and it is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Sasaram Assembly constituency comes under Sasaram Lok Sabha constituency. As per data from the Election Commission there were 3,50,097 voters in the Sasaram constituency during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,81,786 voters were male and 1,68,302 were female. Nine voters belonged to the third gender. 1,849 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Sasaram in 2020 was 969 ( 920 were men and 49 were women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Sasaram constituency was 3,27,093, out of this, 1,75,992 voters were male and 1,51,099 were female, and two voters belonged to a third gender. There were 1,402 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Sasaram in 2015 was 395 (272 were me and 123 were women).

Main parties and candidates in Sasaram

Rashtriya Lok Morcha's (RLM) Snehlata, Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Satendra Sah and Jan Suraaj Party's (JSP) Binay Kumar Singh are the main candidates in the Sasaram constituency of Bihar. The RLM is in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal United (JDU), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) in Bihar, while the RJD has a pact with the Congress, Left parties and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).

Bihar Assembly Elections: What happened in Sasaram in 2020 and 2015?

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, RJD candidate Rajesh Kumar Gupta won the seat with a margin of 26,423 (14.84%). He polled 83,303 votes with a vote share of 46.54%. Gupta defeated JDU candidate Ashok Kumar, who got 56,880 votes (31.78%). LJP candidate Rameshwar Chaurasiya stood third with 21,426 votes (11.97%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, RJD candidate Ashok Kumar won the seat with a margin of 19,612 (11.48%). He polled 82,766 votes with a vote share of 47.56%. BJP candidate Jawahar Prasad got 63,154 votes (36.29%) and was the runner-up. Independent candidate Krishna Kumar Singh stood third with 9,247 votes (5.31%).

Sasaram assembly constituency past winners

2020: Rajesh Kumar Gupta (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2015: Ashok Kumar Kushwaha (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2010: Jawahar Prasad Kushwaha (Bharatiya Janata Party)

October, 2005: Jawahar Prasad Kushwaha (Bharatiya Janata Party)

February, 2005: Jawahar Prasad Kushwaha (Bharatiya Janata Party)

2000: Ashok Kumar Kushwaha (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

1995: Jawahar Prasad Kushwaha (Bharatiya Janata Party)

1990: Jawahar Prasad Kushwaha (Bharatiya Janata Party)

1985: Ram Sewak Singh (Lok Dal)

1980: Ram Sewak Singh (Janata Party)

1977: Bipin Behari Sinha (Janata Party)

1972: Ram Sewak Singh (Kisan Mazdoor Praja Party)