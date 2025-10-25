Sarairanjan Elections 2025: In JDU bastion, it's Bihar Minister Vijay Chaudhary vs RJD's Arbind Sahani Sarairanjan Assembly Election 2025: Over the years, the Sarairanjan Assembly constituency has witnessed a keen political contest, but has largely remained a bastion of JDU leader Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, who has been winning this seat since 2010.

Patna:

The Sarairanjan Assembly constituency in Bihar is expected to witness a fierce contest between the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Jan Suraaj Party (JSP). A constituency that is a part of the Samastipur district in Bihar, Sarairanjan has long been a bastion of the JDU and its leader Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, who is also a minister in the Bihar government presently.

Key candidates

Over the years, the Sarairanjan Assembly constituency has witnessed a keen political contest, but has largely remained a bastion of Chaudhary. Chaudhary has been winning this seat since 2010. Considering his performance over the years, the Nitish Kumar-led JDU has once again reposed faith in him.

This year, the Mahagathbandhan has fielded Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Arbind Kumar Sahani in Sarairanjan. However, the battle in Sarairanjan is expected to be triangular as political strategist Prashant Kishor's JSP is also contesting the Bihar elections. In Sarairanjan, it has fielded Sajan Kumar Mishra as its candidate.

Sarairanjan Assembly Constituency

The Sarairanjan Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency number of Sarairanjan is 136, according to the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly constituencies Order, 2008. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).

The Sarairanjan Assembly seat comes under the Samastipur district and is a part of the Ujiarpur Lok Sabha constituency.

Sarairanjan Constituency Demographic Profile

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), there were 1,71,182 voters - 83,601 male and 87,042 female - in Sarairanjan Assembly constituency in the 2020 Bihar elections. Meanwhile, there were 1,52,290 - 73,897 male, 78,353 female and 40 postal - voters in Sarairanjan during the 2015 Bihar assembly polls, as per the top poll body.

What happened in the 2020 and 2015 Assembly Elections?

In the Bihar assembly elections 2020, JDU's Vijay Kumar Choudhary had received 72,666 (42.48 per cent) votes to defeat RJD candidate Arbind Kumar Sahani. Sahani had bagged 69,042 (40.36 per cent) votes. Meanwhile, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) candidate Abhash Kumar Jha had received 11,224 (6.56 per cent) votes, according to the ECI.

In the Bihar assembly elections 2015, Choudhary received 81,055 (53.23 per cent) votes to defeat Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ranjeet Nirguni, who received 47,011 (30.87 per cent) votes. At third place, None of the Above (NOTA) got 7,294 (4.79 per cent) votes, according to the ECI.

