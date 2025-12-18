Sanjay Saraogi, six-term MLA, takes charge as Bihar BJP chief in Patna | Video In his debut address, Sanjay Saraogi showered gratitude on PM Modi, Amit Shah, Nadda and Nitin Nabin for the pivotal role. "The party has handed me this charge- I'll bolster our ranks, sync seamlessly with the government, and honour our workers like never before."

Patna:

Six-term MLA Sanjay Saraogi, 57, formally assumed charge as Bihar BJP president on Thursday (December 18) at the party's state headquarters, succeeding Dilip Jaiswal after his brief two-year stint. Hailing from Darbhanga and a former state cabinet minister, Saraogi received a hero's welcome from enthusiastic party workers. Drumbeats, resounding slogans, and petal showers marked his journey to the office, where he addressed leaders with a pledge to fortify the organisation and deepen ties with the government.

Gratitude to leadership and vows for worker respect

In his maiden speech, Saraogi expressed deep thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda, and national working president Nitin Nabin for the opportunity. "The party has entrusted me with this responsibility. I will strengthen our organization, ensure better coordination with the government, and give our workers the respect they deserve," he affirmed, emphasising blessings from the central leadership. He positioned his tenure as a drive toward Modi's ambitious goal of a developed India by 2047, with Bihar BJP fully aligned.

NDA's development promise and jungle raj contrast

Saraogi spotlighted the NDA government's track record under Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, vowing to honor the recent assembly election mandate. "People know the NDA is relentlessly working for Bihar's all-round growth. From Jungle Raj's chaos before 2005- when the state budget was a mere Rs 25,000 crore- to today's Rs 3.17 lakh crore powerhouse, development is undeniable. This momentum will accelerate," he declared. Handling the key revenue and land reforms portfolio since his February cabinet induction, Saraogi embodies the alliance's growth story.

From student activist to political powerhouse

Saraogi's journey began as an ABVP student activist, evolving through active roles in the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM). He rose to Darbhanga city BJP president in 2001, stormed into the assembly in 2005 from Darbhanga, and clinched six straight wins. Like his predecessor Jaiswal, Saraogi hails from the Vaishya community, a non-dominant caste but a steadfast BJP base in Bihar, signalling strategic continuity.

Blessings from temples and Deputy CM's endorsement

The day before taking charge, Saraogi sought divine favor, visiting Darbhanga's sacred sites with party workers. He prayed at Baba Kusheshwar Asthan Temple- the Mithila region's Babadhham- and the ancient Jwalamukhi Shakti Peeth at Kasraur. Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary hailed the appointment, "Heartfelt congratulations to Saraogi ji for a glorious tenure ahead. Under Modi's guidance, this will be a golden era for Bihar BJP in nation-building."