Sandesh Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

The Sandesh Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 192 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state. The Sandesh Assembly constituency comes under the Arrah Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Kiran Devi Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won the seat by defeating Janata Dal United (JDU) candidate Vijayendra Yadav with a margin of 50,607 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation (CPI-ML) candidate Sudama Prasad won from the Arrah Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 59,808 votes by defeating Raj Kumar Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Sandesh Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Sandesh Assembly constituency is a part of the Bhojpur district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,91,632 voters in the Sandesh constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,58,260 were male and 1,33,316 were female voters. 56 voters belonged to the third gender. 2,546 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Sandesh in 2020 was 2,817 (2,717 men and 100 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Sandesh constituency was 2,65,742. Out of this, 1,45,490 voters were male, 1,20,166 were female, and 86 belonged to a third gender. There were 171 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Sandesh in 2015 was 1,330 (930 men and 400 women).

Sandesh Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Sandesh constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Sandesh Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date for Sandesh along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Sandesh Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet for Sandesh.

Sandesh Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Kiran Devi Yadav won the Sandesh seat with a margin of 50,607 votes (33.42%). She polled 79,599 votes with a vote share of 51.54%. She defeated Janata Dal United (JDU) candidate Vijayendra Yadav, who got 28,992 votes (18.77%). Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) candidate Shweta Singh stood third with 28,500 votes (18.45%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Arun Kumar Yadav won the Sandesh seat with a margin of 25,427 votes (17.47%). He polled 74,306 votes with a vote share of 49.79%. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Sanjay Singh Tiger got 48,879 votes (32.75%) and was the runner-up. Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation (CPI-ML) candidate Raju Yadav stood third with 15,879 votes (10.64%).

Sandesh Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2020: Kiran Devi Yadav (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2015: Arun Kumar Yadav (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2010: Sanjay Singh Tiger (Bharatiya Janata Party)

October, 2005: Vijayendra Yadav (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

February, 2005: Rameshwar Prasad (Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation)

2000: Vijayendra Yadav (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

1995: Rameshwar Prasad (Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation)

1990: Sonadhari Singh Yadav (Janata Dal)

1985: Sonadhari Singh Yadav (Lok Dal)

1980: Sidh Nath Rai (Congress)

1977: Ram Dayal Singh (Janata Party)

Sandesh Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Sandesh Assembly constituency was 1,54,819 or 53.09 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,49,279 or 56.17 per cent.