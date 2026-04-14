Samrat Choudhary is product of Lalu Yadav's classroom: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav

New Delhi:

Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday described Samrat Choudhary, who is set to take oath as new Bihar Chief Minister, as "a product of Lalu Prasad Yadav's classroom."

His statement came after Choudhary was elected the leader of the NDA legislative party on Tuesday.

Samrat Choudhary is a product of Lalu Yadav's classroom: Tejashwi Yadav

Speaking to the media, Yadav said that Choudhary was not chosen as Chief Minister by the people, and alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had effectively ended the tenure of Nitish Kumar, who resigned from the post earlier in the day.

"Samrat Choudhary is a product of Lalu Yadav's classroom. Bihar's politics will continue to revolve around Lalu Yadav. The BJP, too, governed alongside them (NDA) for 20 years. Yet, Bihar's treasury remains empty. This is not a Chief Minister chosen by the people of Bihar. The mandate was not given by the public. 'Nitish ji ko BJP ne khatam kar diya toh vo ab khatam ho gaye hai," he said.

Samrat Choudhary to take oath as Bihar CM

Samrat Choudhary is set to be the first Chief Minister of the BJP in Bihar. He will take oath as the state's new Chief Minister at 11 am on Wednesday (April 15).

He has been working as a political worker for about 30 years, working with the BJP since 2015.

This development comes after the longest-serving CM of Bihar, Nitish Kumar, who has been Chief Minister for the past 21 years, tendered his resignation to Governor Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (Retd) at Lok Bhavan in Patna. He took oath as a Member of the Rajya Sabha on April 10.

Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar extended his "full cooperation and guidance" to the new government, expressing confidence that a "lot of very good work will be done." "We have done a lot of work for the people of Bihar. For so many days, we have continuously served the people. We had decided that we would now leave the post of Chief Minister, and therefore, after today's cabinet meeting, we met the honorable Governor and submitted our resignation to him. Now the new government will look after the work here. The new government will have my full cooperation and guidance. Even ahead, a lot of very good work will be done, and Bihar will advance a great deal," he wrote in the post.

This transition effectively hands the reins of the Bihar government over to the BJP, marking a significant structural shift in the state's power dynamics ahead of future elections.

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