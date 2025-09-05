Samastipur Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates Samastipur Constituency Bihar Assembly Election 2025: During the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, RJD leader Akhtarul Islam Shahin won this seat, defeating JD-U candidate Ashwamedh Devi by a margin of 4,714 votes.

Patna:

The Samastipur Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. According to the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly constituencies Order, 2008, the constituency number of the Samastipur seat is 133. It comes under Bihar's Samastipur district and is a part of the Samastipur Lok Sabha constituency.

During the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Akhtarul Islam Shahin won this seat, defeating Janata Dal-United (JD-U) candidate Ashwamedh Devi by a margin of 4,714 votes.

Samastipur Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), there were 2,79,144 electors in Samastipur in 2020. Out of this, 1,49,108 were male, 1,30,029 female and seven third gender. In 2015, meanwhile, there were 2,46,709 electors - 1,33,230 male, 1,13,476 female and three third gender - Samastipur.

Samastipur Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The ECI is expected to announce the poll date for the Samastipur constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Samastipur Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The ECI will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Samastipur Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Samastipur Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, RJD leader Akhtarul Islam Shahin received 68507 (41.21 per cent) votes to win this seat, defeating JD-U candidate Ashwamedh Devi, who received 63,793 (38.37 per cent) votes. At third place, LJP leader Mahendra Pradhan received 12,074 (7.26 per cent) votes.

During the 2015 Bihar Assembly polls, RJD leader Akhtarul Islam Shahin received 82,508 (54.56 per cent) votes to win this seat, defeating Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Renu Kumari, who received 51,428 (34.01 per cent) votes. At third place, independent candidate Jitandar Chaudhary received 3,054 (2.02 per cent) votes.

2020: Akhtarul Islam Shahin (RJD)

2015: Akhtarul Islam Shahin (RJD)

2010: Akhtarul Islam Shahin (RJD)

2005: Ram Nath Thakur (JD-U)

2000: Ram Nath Thakur (JD-U)

1995: Ashok Singh (Janata Dal)

1990: Ashok Singh (Janata Dal)

1985: Ashok Singh (Lok Dal)

1980: Karpoori Thakur (Janata Party)

1977: Chandra Shekhar Singh (Janata Party)

1972: Sahdeo Mahato (Congress)

1969: Rajendra Narain Sharma (Samyukta Socialist Party)

1967: Rajendra Narain Sharma (Samyukta Socialist Party)

1962: Sahdeo Mahato (Congress)

1962: Tej Narain Ishwar (Congress)

1957: Sahdeo Mahato (Congress)

1957: Yadunandan Sahay (Congress)

Samastipur Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Samastipur Assembly constituency was 1,66,240 or 59.55 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,51,218 or 61.29 per cent.