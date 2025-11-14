Samastipur poll Results 2025: RJD's Akhtarul Shahin Vs JDU's Ashwamedh Devi | Counting to begin at 8 am Samastipur Bihar Election Results 2025: Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Akhtarul Islam Shahin, Janata Dal United's (JDU) Ashwamedh Devi, and Jan Suraaj Party's (JSP) Manoj Kumar Singh are the main candidates in the Samastipur constituency of Bihar.

Patna:

The Samastipur Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. According to the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly constituencies Order, 2008, the constituency number of the Samastipur seat is 133. It comes under Bihar's Samastipur district and is a part of the Samastipur Lok Sabha constituency. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), there were 2,79,144 electors in Samastipur in 2020. Out of this, 1,49,108 were male, 1,30,029 female and seven third gender. In 2015, meanwhile, there were 2,46,709 electors - 1,33,230 male, 1,13,476 female and three third gender - Samastipur.

During the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Akhtarul Islam Shahin won this seat, defeating Janata Dal-United (JD-U) candidate Ashwamedh Devi by a margin of 4,714 votes.

Main parties and candidates in Samastipur

Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Akhtarul Islam Shahin, Janata Dal United's (JDU) Ashwamedh Devi, and Jan Suraaj Party's (JSP) Manoj Kumar Singh are the main candidates in the Samastipur constituency of Bihar. The RJD is in alliance with the Congress, Left parties and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) in Bihar, while the JDU has a pact with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).

Bihar Assembly Elections: What happened in Samastipur in 2020 and 2015?

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, RJD leader Akhtarul Islam Shahin received 68507 (41.21 per cent) votes to win this seat, defeating JD-U candidate Ashwamedh Devi, who received 63,793 (38.37 per cent) votes. At third place, LJP leader Mahendra Pradhan received 12,074 (7.26 per cent) votes.

During the 2015 Bihar Assembly polls, RJD leader Akhtarul Islam Shahin received 82,508 (54.56 per cent) votes to win this seat, defeating Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Renu Kumari, who received 51,428 (34.01 per cent) votes. At third place, independent candidate Jitandar Chaudhary received 3,054 (2.02 per cent) votes.

Samastipur assembly constituency past winners

2020: Akhtarul Islam Shahin (RJD)

2015: Akhtarul Islam Shahin (RJD)

2010: Akhtarul Islam Shahin (RJD)

2005: Ram Nath Thakur (JD-U)

2000: Ram Nath Thakur (JD-U)

1995: Ashok Singh (Janata Dal)

1990: Ashok Singh (Janata Dal)

1985: Ashok Singh (Lok Dal)

1980: Karpoori Thakur (Janata Party)

1977: Chandra Shekhar Singh (Janata Party)

1972: Sahdeo Mahato (Congress)

1969: Rajendra Narain Sharma (Samyukta Socialist Party)

1967: Rajendra Narain Sharma (Samyukta Socialist Party)

1962: Sahdeo Mahato (Congress)

1962: Tej Narain Ishwar (Congress)

1957: Sahdeo Mahato (Congress)

1957: Yadunandan Sahay (Congress)