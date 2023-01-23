Samastipur accident: Over 40 injured in bus-truck collision in Bihar

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representational Image

Samstipur accident: At least 40 people were injured when the bus in which they were travelling collided head-on with a truck in Bihar’s Samastipur district on Monday, police said. According to police, the incident took place on National Highway-28 near Chandchor village.

"The private bus was on its way to Muzaffarpur from Barauni and collided with the truck coming from the opposite direction... Locals with the help of police rescued the victims and took them to the nearest government hospital", Vinay Tiwary, Superintendent of Police, Samastipur told reporters.

12 killed in road accident last year

Earlier in November last year, at least twelve people were killed, while several others were injured after a speeding truck rammed into a crowd of devotees at a roadside temple in Bihar's Vaishali district. An SDPO rank officer said reports were received of the massive road accident that took place in Mahnar zone.

"We are rushing towards the spot to rescue the victims," she said. The villagers had assembled at the local temple, when the truck, travelling at high speed, mowed them down. Local RJD MLA Mukesh Roushan, who had rushed to the spot, said "12 people died. Nine of them were killed on the spot. Three others succumbed to injuries while being rushed to a hospital".

Vaishali Superintendent of Police Manish Kumar said, "At least four of the deceased are children. The truck driver, whom we are trying to pull out of the mangled vehicle, may also have died".

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read: Bihar: 12 killed as speeding truck ploughs into religious procession in Vaishali district