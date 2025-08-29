Sahebpur-Kamal Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates The Sahebpur-Kamal Assembly constituency comes under the Begusarai Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Satanand Sambuddha of the Rashtriya Janata Dal won the seat by defeating Shashikant Kumar Shashi the Janata Dal (United) with a margin of 14,225 votes.

Patna:

The Sahebpur-Kamal Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 145 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Sahebpur-Kamal Assembly constituency comes under the Begusarai Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Satanand Sambuddha of the Rashtriya Janata Dal won the seat by defeating Shashikant Kumar Shashi the Janata Dal (United) with a margin of 14,225 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Giriraj Singh won from the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 81,480 votes by defeating Awadhesh Kumar Rai of the CPI.

Sahebpur-Kamal Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Sahebpur-Kamal Assembly constituency is a part of the Begusarai district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,49,426 voters in the Sahebpur-Kamal constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,31,931 were male and 1,17,487 were female voters. One voter belonged to the third gender. 1,310 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Sahebpur-Kamal in 2020 was 765 (737 men and 28 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Sahebpur-Kamal constituency was 2,33,840. Out of this, 1,25,515 voters were male, 1,08,317 were female and eight belonged to a third gender. There were 103 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Sahebpur-Kamal in 2015 was 279 (211 men and 68 women).

Sahebpur-Kamal Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Sahebpur-Kamal constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Sahebpur-Kamal Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Sahebpur-Kamal Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Sahebpur-Kamal Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Satanand Sambuddha won the seat with a margin of 14,225 votes. He polled 64,888 votes with a vote share of 41.45%. He defeated JDU candidate Shashikant Kumar Shashi, who got 50,663 votes (32.36%). Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) candidate Surendra Kumar stood third with 22,871 votes (14.61%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Shreenarayan Yadav won the seat with a margin of 45,474 votes. He polled 78,225 votes with a vote share of 57.12%. LJP’s M D Aslam got 32,751 votes (23.92%) and was the runner-up. Independent candidate Surendra Vivek stood third with 12,259 votes (8.95%).

2020: Satanand Sambuddha (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2015: Shreenarayan Yadav (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2010: Parveen Amanullah (Janata Dal United)

Sahebpur-Kamal Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Sahebpur-Kamal Assembly constituency was 1,56,799 or 62.86 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,36,949 or 58.57 per cent.