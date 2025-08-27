Sahebganj Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, vote margin, party-wise candidates Raju Kumar Singh of the Vikassheel Insaan Party won the seat by defeating Ramvichar Rai of the Rashtriya Janata Dal with a margin of 15,333 votes in the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections.

The Sahebganj Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 98 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

Sahebganj is part of the Vaishali Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Raju Kumar Singh of the Vikassheel Insaan Party won the seat by defeating Ramvichar Rai of the Rashtriya Janata Dal with a margin of 15,333 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) candidate Veena Devi won from the Vaishali Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 89,634 votes by defeating Vijay Kumar Shukla of the Rashtriya Janata Dal.

Sahebganj Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Sahebganj Assembly constituency is a part of the Muzaffarpur district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 3,081,20 voters in the Sahebganj constituency during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,636,16 voters were male and 1,444,92 were female. 12 voters belonged to the third gender. 508 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Sahebganj in 2020 was 249 (230 men and 19 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Sahebganj constituency was 2,779,87. Out of this, 1,503,58 voters were male and 1,276,14 were female. 15 voters belonged to the third gender. There were 640 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Sahebganj in 2015 was 289 (275 men and 14 women).

Sahebganj Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Sahebganj constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Sahebganj Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Sahebganj Constituency Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Sahebganj Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Vikassheel Insaan Party candidate Raju Kumar Singh won the seat with a margin of 15,333 votes (8.4%). He was polled 81,203 votes with a vote share of 44.25%. He defeated Ramvichar Rai of the Rashtriya Janata Dal, who got 65,870 votes (35.9%). LJP candidate Krishna Kumar Singh stood third with 5,382 votes (2.93%) and AIMIM candidate Mohd Moqee was in the fourth position with just 4,055 votes (2.21%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal candidate Ramvichar Rai won the seat. He was polled 70583 votes with a vote share of 43.65%. Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Raju Kumar Singh got 59,923 (37.06 %) and was the runner-up. Rai defeated Singh by a margin of 10,660 votes or 6.67%.

2020: Raju Kumar Singh (Bhartiya Janata Party)

2015: Ram Vichar Ray (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2010: Raju Kumar Singh (Janata Dal United)

2005: Raju Kumar Singh (Janata Dal United)

2005: Raju Kumar Singh (Lok Janshakti Party)

2000: Ram Vichar Ray (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

1995: Ram Vichar Ray (Janata Dal)

1990: Ram Vichar Ray (Janata Dal)

1985: Shiv Narain Singh (Congress)

1982: Shiv Narain Singh (Congress)

1980: Nawal Kishore Singh (Congress)

1977: Bhagya Narain Rai (Communist Party of India)

1972: Shiv Narain Singh (Congress)

1969: Yadunandan Singh (Independent)

1967: Nawal Kishore Singh (Congress)

1962: Chandu Ram (Congress)

1952: Brajnandan Prasad Singh (Congress)

Sahebganj Constituency Voter Turnout in 2020 and 2015

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections was 1,835,01 or 59.56% in the Sahebganj Legislative Assembly Constituency. In 2015, the total number of valid votes in this Assembly seat was 1,616,99 or 58.17%.