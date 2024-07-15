Follow us on Image Source : ANI Russian Army marches in 'Made in Bihar' military boots from Hajipur.

Hajipur, Bihar, known primarily for its agricultural prowess, is now making headlines for producing safety shoes for the Russian Army. Competence Exports, a local company, has been manufacturing these boots since 2018, exporting them exclusively to Russia. General Manager Shib Kumar Roy emphasised the company's focus on generating local employment, with 70 per cent of its 300 employees being women.

Meeting stringent military requirements

The Russian Army's specifications demand lightweight, slip-resistant boots capable of withstanding extreme temperatures down to -40 degrees Celsius. Roy highlighted that Competence Exports has successfully met these requirements, leading to tremendous response and increased export numbers. The company aims to boost exports by 50 per cent next year, having already exported 1.5 million pairs worth Rs 100 crore last year.

Government support and infrastructure needs

While the Bihar government has promoted local industries, Roy noted the need for improved infrastructure, such as better roads and communication facilities, to facilitate smoother operations and interactions with international buyers. He also called for the establishment of training institutes to provide ready-skilled manpower.

Expanding into luxury markets

In addition to military boots, Competence Exports also manufactures luxury designer shoes for European markets, including Italy, France, Spain, and the UK. Head of Fashion Development Mazhar Pallumiah shared that initial reservations from foreign companies were dispelled after receiving product samples. The company is now in negotiations with a Belgian firm and expects international buyers to visit their Hajipur facility soon.

