Rural health officer shot dead in Patna, miscreants fired several rounds in Kankarbagh park The back-to-back murders in the capital city have sparked concern among locals, adding to the growing anxiety over law and order in the state.

Patna:

Back-to-back firing incidents continue to shake Bihar's capital, Patna. On Saturday, two separate shooting cases were reported. In one incident, a rural health officer was shot dead in the Pipra area. In another, multiple rounds were fired in a park located in the Kankarbagh locality. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the Kankarbagh case.

Rural health officer shot dead in Patna

A 50-year-old rural health officer was allegedly shot dead in the Pipra area of Patna, Bihar, on Saturday, according to the police. The deceased has been identified as Surendra Kumar. The incident occurred in Sheikhpura village late in the evening while Kumar was working in his field.

According to villagers, they heard sounds of gunshots from Kumar’s field.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO-2) Masaurhi, Kanhaiya Singh, said that when the villagers went there, the officer was found lying unconscious with bullet injury. Kumar was taken to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to injuries during treatment, Singh added.

Unidentified persons fire several rounds in air

In another incident, the police said that some unidentified people fired several rounds in the air in a park in Patna's Kankarbagh area on Saturday evening. The incident took place around 7 pm, although there were no casualties.

Sadar-1 Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Abhinav said, "A police vehicle, which was on patrol duty, heard gunfire sounds in the park when security personnel went inside the park, some youths, who were on the spot, fled."

"Police seized from the spot a country-made pistol loaded with cartridges. Some motorcycles were also seized. It is still unclear how many rounds were fired in the air as police did not recover spent cartridges from the spot," Abhinav told reporters.

Police have registered a case and are further investigating the matter. "The miscreants will be nabbed soon," he added.

Local residents said that the incident triggered panic in the area.

(With PTI inputs)

