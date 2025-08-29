Runnisaidpur Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates The Runnisaidpur Assembly constituency comes under Sitamarhi district of Bihar. In 2020, Pankaj Kumar Mishra of the Janata Dal (United) won the seat by defeating Mangita Devi of the Rashtriya Janata Dal with a margin of 24629 votes

The Runnisaidpur Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 29 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Runnisaidpur Assembly constituency comes under Sitamarhi district of Bihar. In 2020, Pankaj Kumar Mishra of the Janata Dal (United) won the seat by defeating Mangita Devi of the Rashtriya Janata Dal with a margin of 24629 votes. Runnisaidpur Assembly constituency also comes under the Sitamarhi Lok sabha constituency. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Janata Dal (united) candidate Devesh Chandra Thakur won from Sitamarhi Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 51356 votes by defeating Arjun Ray of the Rashtriya Janata Dal.

Runnisaidpur Constituency: Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Runnisaidpur Assembly constituency is a part of the Sitamarhi district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 287363 voters in the Runnisaidpur constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 153251 were male and 134106 were female voters. Over 6 voters belonged to the third gender. Over 681 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Runnisaidpur in 2020 was 249 (238 men and 11 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Runnisaidpur constituency was 256495. Out of this, 137593 voters were male, 118895 were female. Over 7 voters belonged to the third gender. There were 752 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Runnisaidpur in 2015 was 271 (225 men and 46 women).

Runnisaidpur Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Runnisaidpur constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Runnisaidpur Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Runnisaidpur Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Runnisaidpur Assembly Constituency: Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, JDU candidate Pankaj Kumar Mishra won the seat with a margin of 24629 votes (16.6%). He polled 73205 votes with a vote share of 47.96%. He defeated RJD candidate Mangita Devi, who got 48576 votes (31.83%). LJP candidate Guddi Devi stood third with 15196 votes (9.96%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, RJD candidate Mangita Devi won the seat with margin of 14110 votes (10.84%). BLSP candidate Pankaj Kumar Mishra got 41589 votes (30.25%) and was the runner-up. SP candidate Guddi Devi stood third with 16038 votes (11.67%).

2020: Pankaj Kumar Mishra (JD-U)

2015: Mangita Devi (RJD)

Runnisaidpur Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Runnisaidpur Assembly constituency was 152624 or 53.11 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 137464 or 53.59 per cent.