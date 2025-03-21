Ruckus in Bihar Assembly over Nitish Kumar's viral national anthem video, Oppn demands CM's resignation The matter escalated after Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav shared a video in which the Bihar Chief Minister was seen talking and gesturing while the national anthem was played out during an event.

A major uproar erupted in the Bihar Legislative Council on Friday as Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led Opposition members disrupted the House proceedings over the issue of the national anthem. The chaos forced the Speaker to adjourn the House until 2 pm. This comes a day after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was seen purportedly "talking" during the national anthem at a function in Patna on Thursday.

As soon as the session began, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav raised the matter concerning the national anthem which sparked an immediate commotion. While the Speaker urged him to raise the issue during Zero Hour, Opposition legislators continued their protest, refusing to back down. Amid the protest, Minister Vijay Chaudhary attempted to present the government's stance on the matter, but the uproar from the Opposition benches made it impossible for the House to function smoothly.

What Tejashwi Yadav said?

Addressing the media outside the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for "disrespecting" the national anthem. "Respected Nitish Kumar ji is senior to me and the Chief Minister of Bihar, and I hold him in high regard. But the way he disrespected the national anthem yesterday (March 20) has left us deeply ashamed," he said. The former Deputy Chief Minister did not hold back, saying that Nitish Kumar had "made every Bihari hang their head in shame" through his actions. "The Chief Minister is supposed to be the leader of the state, and it is perhaps the first time in the country's history that a sitting CM has disrespected the national anthem,” Tejashwi added.

'Nitish Kumar should step down'

Meanwhile, former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi also launched a scathing attack on CM Nitish Kumar. Speaking to the media, Rabri Devi said, “If Nitish Kumar has lost his mind, he should step down from the CM's chair and make his son the Chief Minister instead...Nitish Kumar must come to the Assembly and offer a public apology." The RJD leader joined party MLCs in a strong protest at the portico of the Bihar Legislative Council, demanding an apology from the Chief Minister. The RJD members raised slogans such as “Kathputli Mukhyamantri, istifa do!” (Puppet Chief Minister, resign!) and “Rashtragan ka apmaan nahi sahega Hindustan” (India won’t tolerate insult to the national anthem).

Misa Bharti raises questions on Nitish's mental health

Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Misa Bharti also raised questions on his mental and physical health and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah should think in whose hands Bihar is. "During the national anthem, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar did not look physically and mentally well. I want to ask PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah whether you found his mental state to be fine... He keeps insulting women, children every day... PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah should think in whose hands Bihar is," Bharti told news agency ANI.

JDU hits out at Tejashwi

Meanwhile, Janata Dal (United) leader Neeraj Kumar has strongly responded to Tejashwi Yadav's remarks targeting Nitish Kumar over the alleged national anthem controversy. In a sharp rebuttal, Neeraj Kumar reminded Tejashwi of his own political legacy and urged him to refrain from making personal comments against the Chief Minister. "Tejashwi Yadav is the son of a convicted politician and is now preaching nationalism to someone whose father was a freedom fighter," said Neeraj Kumar, hitting out at the RJD leader. He also went on to praise Nitish Kumar’s legacy, stating, "He is the man who placed the national flag in the hands of Dalits. Learn from him."

Highlighting Nitish Kumar's contributions to inclusive governance, Neeraj added, "He gave horizontal reservation in government jobs for the third generation of freedom fighters. That is why today, you see individuals from marginalised backgrounds holding key administrative positions like SDM, DSP, and SDO."

