Ruckus in Bihar assembly over SIR, Tejashwi says there should be transparency, house adjourned till 2pm Tejashwi Yadav was making the statement on the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in the state, to which the leader of the House took exception.

Patna:

The Bihar assembly was on Wednesday adjourned till 2 pm after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar angrily intervened during a statement by leader of the opposition Tejashwi Yadav over special intensive revision of electoral rolls in the state, plunging the House into turmoil. A heated exchange broke out between the opposition and the ruling side, prompting Speaker Nand Kishor Yadav to adjourn the proceeding till 2 pm.

"Only three days of this session are left. You should say whatever you wish during elections," said the chief minister.

Tejashwi Yadav says his party doesn't oppose SIR

Tejashwi Yadav said his party doesn't oppose SIR but the process that is required, there should be transparency and the Election Commission should have worked impartially.

Notably, on the third day of the monsoon session in the Bihar Assembly, the opposition MLAs are protesting by wearing black clothes.

Addressing the Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav said that Lalu ji used to say that in the Constitution all who are 18 years old have the right to cast vote.

He said, “We had raised questions on four things, one about the time.. If you had to do it, you should have started the process immediately after the Lok Sabha elections.”



Saying that the people of Bihar migrate, he said the work of the Election Commission is to conduct fair elections, not to decide citizenship.

What did Tejashwi Yadav say?

Regarding the Voter List Revision (SIR), Tejashwi Yadav said, "The job of the Election Commission is to conduct fair elections, not to decide citizenship."

On this, Deputy CM Vijay Sinha interrupted and said, "The Leader of the Opposition is misleading the public."

What did Nitish Kumar say?

CM Nitish Kumar reminded Tejashwi Yadav of RJD's rule in Bihar in the House. The CM said, "Your father and mother were together. What was the situation before and it has been 20 years since then. Today is the third day (of the monsoon session), only two days are left and after this elections are going to be held. If there will be elections, then the people of the whole country will think about what to do. How much work have we done from the beginning. Did these people do anything for women before?”