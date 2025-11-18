Rohini Acharya slams Tejashwi Yadav amid family feud: 'Jab kidney dene ki bari aai toh beta bhag gaya' Rohini Acharya confronted Kanhaiya Bhelari after he commented that a married woman should stay at her husband’s home, not her father's. She criticized his remarks publicly, calling out the hypocrisy of those who shame women while ignoring real social issues.

Patna:

Following the Bihar election results, tensions within the Lalu Prasad Yadav family have escalated. Lalu’s daughter, Rohini Acharya, has distanced herself from both her family and the party, openly criticizing other family members. A video recently surfaced on social media platform X, showing Rohini hoarse while speaking to a journalist over the phone. In the conversation, she accused her brother Tejashwi Yadav of avoiding responsibility during a critical moment, saying, “Jab kidney dene ki bari aai, toh beta bhag gaya.”

Callout to Tejashwi Yadav and Social Hypocrisy

Taking a pointed dig at Tejashwi Yadav, Rohini Acharya said, “Jab kidney dene ki bari aai, toh beta bhag gaya,” accusing him of shirking responsibility when it mattered most. She also criticized self-proclaimed social heroes and journalists who troll her online, questioning their morality and commitment. She remarked, “Those who can’t even donate a bottle of blood are giving lessons on kidney donations,” highlighting the hypocrisy of those who pass judgment without contributing to meaningful social causes.

Advocating kidney donations

Sharing the video on X, Rohini urged, “Those who want to do something in Lalu Ji’s name should stop showing false sympathy and instead come forward to donate kidneys to the millions of poor people in hospitals who are waiting for it. They should also dare to debate openly with the daughter who donated her kidney to her father, instead of criticizing her.”

Her act of kidney donation

Rohini had previously donated a kidney to her father, Lalu Prasad Yadav, earning her recognition as the “daughter who gave her kidney.” She has also been a vocal supporter of her brother Tej Pratap Yadav in the past.

Public break from politics and family

On November 16, 2025, Rohini announced her withdrawal from politics and her break from family ties in an emotional post on X. This move has further exposed internal conflicts within the Lalu family, which had already been in the spotlight following Tej Pratap Yadav’s earlier estrangement.

The echoes of history remind us that dynastic politics, while promising continuity, often invite internal turmoil as much as external challenges. The Yadav legacy now stands at a crossroads, facing the question of whether it can reclaim its former strength or be undone by the very forces it once sought to control.