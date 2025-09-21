Rohini Acharya severs ties with RJD? Removes photos of Lalu, Rabri and Tejashwi; unfollows key leaders Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter, Rohini Acharya, appears to be distancing herself from the party after a controversial social media post targeting senior RJD leaders.

Patna:

Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter, Rohini Acharya’s recent actions on social media have become a subject of political discussions. The controversy began on September 18, 2025, when she shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) that targeted Sanjay Yadav, a close associate of her brother Tejashwi Yadav. In the post, she referred to Sanjay Yadav as a “substandard person.” Though she deleted the post shortly after. Rohini took a series of steps to distance herself from the party. For the past several days, her social media accounts, including her X and Facebook profiles, remained private. However, when she reopened them, the changes were visible.

She unfollowed a total of 58 political figures, including top RJD leaders.

She removed all photos featuring her family members, including Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi, and Tejashwi Yadav.

In place of the family portraits, she posted a solo picture of herself.

Her decision to make such changes has led many to speculate whether she is signaling her discontent with the party or potentially distancing herself for a more independent political future.

Rohini’s unfollow list

Rohini Acharya, who previously followed 61 accounts, has reduced that number to just three none of whom are involved in politics. These three individuals are from outside the political sphere, further fueling speculation that she might be considering a path separate from her family’s political legacy.It is also noteworthy that, just the previous day, Rohini made her social media account private for the entire day, adding to the sense of uncertainty surrounding her relationship with the RJD leadership.

RJD silent on the issue

Despite the clear signals from Rohini’s social media actions, RJD leaders have yet to comment publicly on the matter. Rohini Acharya’s online post, which lambasted Sanjay Yadav, has been seen as a public display of the internal tensions within the RJD. Though the post was deleted, it exposed some of the undercurrents of dissatisfaction within the party.