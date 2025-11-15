Rohini Acharya's first reaction after quitting RJD: 'I have no family, Tejashwi Yadav threw me out' "I have no family. You can now go ask this to Sanjay, Rameez and Tejashwi Yadav. Those people have thrown me out of the family," Rohini Acharya said after she announced quitting politics and the RJD.

The feud in Lalu Yadav's family and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) was played out in public on Friday after his daughter Rohini Acharya accused her elder brother Tejashwi Yadav of throwing her out of the family. This comes hours after Acharya announced on X that she is quitting politics and "disowning her family" after Mahagathbandhan's defeat in the Bihar assembly elections 2025.

Speaking to the media in Patna after leaving her parents' house, Rohini Acharya made a fiery statement: "I have no family. You can now go ask this to Sanjay, Rameez and Tejashwi Yadav. Those people have thrown me out of the family because they don't want to take responsibility (for the election loss). The whole world and nation are asking why the party has been brought to this point."

She further said that people who raise questions in the family are thrown out and hit with slippers. "When you take Sanjay Yadav and Rameez's name, you'll be thrown out, defamed, abused, thrown out of the house and even have slippers raised on you," she added before entering the Patna airport.

Posting on X earlier, Rohini said, "I’m quitting politics, and I'm disowning my family. This is what Sanjay Yadav and Rameez had asked me to do, and I’m taking all the blame".

Widening rift in the RJD family

Rohini Acharya’s remarks signal widening tension within the RJD after its electoral defeat. She alleged that party strategist Sanjay Yadav, whom she called Chanakya, is protected from accountability even as party workers seek answers for the organisation’s poor condition.

She said that questioning Sanjay Yadav or Rameez leads to retaliation, including being sidelined, defamed, abused, or even threatened with being beaten with slippers.

Her claims point to what she described as an atmosphere of fear and the dominance of an inner circle within the party, reflecting broader concerns about decision-making, transparency, and a growing disconnect between the leadership and the cadre. Her exit comes soon after a major defeat for the RJD in the recent Bihar Assembly elections, a loss that has clearly deepened internal divisions.

