Rohini Acharya, Lalu Yadav's daughter, quits politics after Bihar debacle: 'Disowning my family' Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: A day after the RJD-led grand alliance was routed in the Bihar polls, Rohini Acharya said she is 'quitting politics' and 'disowning' her family. Acharya is the daughter of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Patna:

Rohini Acharya, the daughter of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav, said on Saturday that she is quitting politics, a day after the Mahagathbandhan was routed in the 2025 Bihar assembly elections. In an X (which was previously called Twitter), Acharya said she is also 'disowning' her family.

"I’m quitting politics and I’m disowning my family... This is what Sanjay Yadav and Rameez had asked me to do ...nd I’m taking all the blame’s," she said.

According to sources, Acharya was blamed for party's drubbing in Bihar polls. When she was in Singapore, Acharya was called for campaigning, which was only restricted to Raghopur, a seat where her brother Tejashwi was contesting.

Now, her decision to quit politics and disown her family highlights the feud in the Yadav family. Earlier, Tej Pratap Yadav was also expelled from the party with Lalu Yadav even ending all family ties with his elder son citing his 'irresponsible behaviour'.

Tej Pratap, who denied all allegations, later floated the Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD) and fielded candidates on 22 seats, including the Mahua assembly constituency. However, the JJD failed to win even a single seat in the Bihar elections, which were swept by Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The RJD, which had emerged as the single largest party in the 2015 and the 2020 assembly elections in the state, also faced a drubbing in the Bihar polls and was restricted to just 25 seats. The Congress managed to win six seats, while the Left parties - the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) - bagged three seats. All together, the grand alliance won just 34 seats.

On the other hand, the NDA won over 200 seats, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal United (JDU) winning 89 and 85 seats, respectively. The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) won 19, five and four seats, respectively.

Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party (JSP), which was dubbed by many as an X factor, also failed to impress and did not secure a seat in an election that was held in two phases - November 6 and 11.