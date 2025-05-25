RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav expels son Tej Pratap from party for six years Lalu Prasad Yadav has expelled his elder son Tej Pratap Yadav from the RJD for six years over misconduct and violation of family and party values.

Patna:

In a dramatic and unprecedented move, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav on Sunday announced the expulsion of his elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav, from both the party and the family for a period of six years. The decision follows a string of controversies involving Tej Pratap, including a viral social media post featuring a woman described as his long-time partner.

The announcement was made through a public statement shared on Lalu Prasad’s official social media handle, where he expressed grave concern over what he called Tej Pratap’s repeated disregard for personal ethics and public responsibility.

“Ignoring moral values in personal life weakens our collective struggle for social justice,” Lalu Prasad wrote. “My eldest son’s conduct, both in private and public life, is not aligned with the values and traditions that our family and party stand for. Therefore, I am removing him from the party and distancing him from the family as well.”

The statement further clarified that Tej Pratap Yadav will have no role in party affairs or family matters moving forward. Lalu emphasised that his son is “capable of managing his personal affairs independently” and advised others to use their own judgment in maintaining any association with him.

The controversy erupted after a Facebook post surfaced showing Tej Pratap Yadav posing with a woman, identified in the caption as Anushka Yadav, allegedly claiming a 12-year-long relationship. The post, which quickly went viral, stirred debate due to Tej Pratap’s previous marriage to Aishwarya Rai, granddaughter of former Bihar Chief Minister Daroga Rai. That marriage ended amid allegations of domestic abuse and family disputes.

Responding to the backlash, Tej Pratap Yadav issued a statement claiming that his Facebook account had been hacked and that the photo in question had been maliciously edited. “There is a clear attempt to defame me and my family,” he said on social media, urging his followers to disregard what he called a smear campaign. However, it is yet to be confirmed whether he has filed a formal complaint about the alleged hacking.

The expulsion of Tej Pratap marks a significant shift in the internal dynamics of the RJD, particularly as the party continues to consolidate around Lalu Prasad’s younger son, Tejashwi Yadav, who has emerged as the de facto leader and face of the party.

As of now, no official response has come from Tej Pratap’s camp regarding his expulsion, though political observers suggest that the move is aimed at reinforcing discipline and public accountability within the party ranks.

Meanwhile, assembly elections are scheduled to be held in Bihar later this year. Before that, the turmoil within Lalu Prasad Yadav's family could become a major issue in the elections. Speculation is rife that this incident will have a significant impact on the polls. After Tej Pratap’s Facebook post, several of his photos went viral, although their authenticity has not been confirmed. It has been claimed that these pictures feature Tej Pratap and Anushka. Following this, people questioned why Tej Pratap ruined Aishwarya's life if he was in a relationship with Anushka. Meanwhile, Lalu's decision to expel Tej Pratap from the party is being seen as a damage control move.