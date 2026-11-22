A political controversy erupted in Bihar after alleged Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supporters created a ruckus on the newly inaugurated Nitish Setu in Vaishali district, tearing down posters and banners of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and raising slogans in support of party leaders Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav.

The incident took place hours after Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the six-lane bridge on Saturday.

RJD supporters create ruckus at Nitish Setu | Video

Videos of the incident, which have gone viral on social media, show RJD supporters waving party flags, pulling down posters and raising slogans on the bridge. Several supporters can also be seen riding motorcycles across the bridge while raising slogans in support of Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav.

According to reports, local RJD supporters began removing the posters after Prime Minister Modi left the venue following the inauguration. Some supporters also reportedly recorded the incident and shared the footage on social media.

Why has Nitish Setu become a political flashpoint?

The Kachchi Dargah-Bidupur bridge, named Nitish Setu, has been at the centre of a political dispute in Bihar. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has demanded that the bridge be named after Akshaywat Rai,a freedom fighter and socialist leader from the Vaishali district of Bihar. He has also questioned the Centre's financial contribution to the project and sought an explanation for the reported change in an earlier proposal to name it after Guru Gobind Singh.

The RJD has also claimed credit for the construction of the bridge, describing it as one of its achievements. However, Union Minister Lalan Singh dismissed the party's claims while addressing a gathering on Sunday.

Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor also rejected the RJD's assertion, saying neither the RJD nor the BJP had contributed to the project and crediting Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's efforts for the bridge's construction.

The bridge, which connects Kachchi Dargah in Patna to Bidupur in Vaishali, also provides connectivity to Raghopur, the Assembly constituency represented by Tejashwi Yadav.

With rival parties staking claims over the project and its naming, Nitish Setu has emerged as a fresh political flashpoint in Bihar. It remains to be seen whether Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will respond to the controversy.

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