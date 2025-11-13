RJD leader Sunil Kumar booked over 'inflammatory' remarks ahead of Bihar vote counting Referring to the 2020 Assembly election, Kumar alleged that counting was halted for four hours at that time. He warned that if such a situation occurred again, there could be 'a Nepal-like situation on the streets' and added that 'responsible officials will not be spared.'

Patna:

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Sunil Kumar has been booked for allegedly making provocative remarks on the eve of vote counting for the Bihar Assembly elections. Authorities said his comments, which went viral on social media, could disturb law and order in the state.

According to officials, counting of votes is scheduled to begin at 8 am on Friday at 46 counting centres across Bihar’s 38 districts.

Kumar warns of ‘Nepal-like’ situation

Earlier on Thursday, Kumar told reporters that people had voted for a change and expressed confidence that Tejashwi Yadav would lead the government in 2025. Referring to the 2020 Assembly election, he alleged that counting was halted for four hours at that time. He warned that if such a situation occurred again, there could be “a Nepal-like situation on the streets” and added that “responsible officials will not be spared.”

Police took note of his remarks after the video of his statement was widely shared online. Deputy Superintendent of Police, Cyber Cell Patna, Nitish Chandra Dhariya said that the leader’s words were “provocative and inflammatory” and had the potential to disrupt peace. He said a case has been registered against Kumar and action will be taken.

Chirag Paswan slams RJD

Reacting to the controversy, Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan accused the RJD of attempting to create unrest.

"They are trying to create an atmosphere of anarchy. It is worrying, when a prominent party of the country is trying to provoke people, means they know they're losing. They are trying to give a message so that an atmosphere of anarchy is created. They will not be able to digest loss. The way Rahul Gandhi is talking about Gen Z, it means they know they are going to lose,” he said.

Chirag said NDA was forming the government by amassing more than 150 seats.

“I have faith in Biharis, they have always acted with patience, nobody wants the 'jungle raj' of the 90's. I have faith in the hard work of our leaders. We are going to form the government after winning by a big margin, we will cross 150 seats. A strong government will take Bihar on the path of change," he added.

