'RJD will merge with JJD': Tej Pratap Yadav after family meet-up at Dahi-Chuda party

Patna:

Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD) chief Tej Pratap Yadav on Wednesday organised a Dahi-Chuda party on the occasion of Makar Sankranti at his residence in Patna. Talking to the reporters, he said several people, including his father Lalu Prasad Yadav, Bihar Governor and deputy CM attended the event.

When asked whether he would merge the JJD with the RJD, the former Bihar minister said the situation was the other way around, asserting that the RJD would instead merge with his party.

The RJD chief reunited with his estranged son after a long time on the occasion of Dahi-Chuda feast at the latter’s house. Notably, Tej Pratap was expelled from the RJD by Lalu Yadav over his “irresponsible behaviour” and “violation of family values”.

Tej Pratap said he received the blessings of his parents during the event.

"If Teju Bhaiya's feast won't be a super duper hit, then whose will be... A grand feast of dahi-chuda was organized... Our parents are God to us, so we'll keep receiving their blessings... Everyone will come," he said.

RLJP chief Pashupati Kumar Paras, who attended the event, said the Lalu family will come together again as a new equation was formed after the family meet up.

"January 14th is here, all the planets that were there have ended. From today, a new equation will be formed. Those who were scattered in the family will come together. A new turn will come in Bihar's politics," he said.

Tej Pratap's invitation to family members

Tej Pratap on Tuesday visited Patna's 10 Circular Road bungalow to meet his father Lalu Prasad Yadav and mother Rabri Devi. During his visit, Tej Pratap also met his younger brother and Bihar Assembly LoP Tejashwi Yadav. He met his family members to invite them for the Dahi-Chuda feast program.

He also shared the pictures of him meeting his family members.