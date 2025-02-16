'Faaltu hai Kumbh': RJD chief Lalu Prasad's remark on Delhi station stampede sparks row | Video

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav

Delhi Railway Station Stampede: Former Railway Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav sparked controversy on Sunday after he called the Mahakumbh 'faaltu' (meaningless). His remarks came while commenting on the stampede at the New Delhi Railway station, which claimed 18 lives and left many injured.

The former Bihar Chief Minister blamed the Railways for the stampede in New Delhi and slammed the BJP-led government at the Centre over the incident. He also demanded resignation of the Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

'Faaltu hai Kumbh'

"The stampede episode is very disturbing, it has exposed the inadequate arrangements made by the central government. The railway minister must resign after this incident… it's a complete failure of the Railways," he asserted.

Asked to comment on how lakhs of people were heading to Prayagraj for the mega religious gathering, Prasad said, "'Kumbh ka kahan koi matlab hai. Faaltu hai kumbh'."

At least 18 people were killed and more than a dozen injured in a stampede that broke out late Saturday night at the crowded railway station.

BJP on Lalu Yadav's remark

The remarks sparked backlash from the BJP and Hindu religious leaders, who condemned Prasad for allegedly politicising a tragedy.

Bihar BJP spokesperson Manoj Sharma said it has exposed the RJD’s mindset towards the Hindu religion. "He is making such comments due to his politics of appeasement. The RJD leaders have always insulted the religious sentiments of Hindus. The latest statement by Lalu Prasad, calling the Maha Kumbh meaningless, exposes the party’s mindset towards the Hindu religion,” Sharma said.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha alleged that the RJD supremo is doing politics over the incident and said, "He has always attacked Sanatan dharma, and their mindset is clearly reflected in their attitude towards Sanatan Dharma and its religious leaders. These people have even abandoned their own values for the sake of appeasement," he added.

