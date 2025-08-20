Raniganj Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates Raniganj Assembly Election 2025: JD(U) leader Achmit Rishidev won the Raniganj seat in 2020 by defeating Avinash Manglam of the Rashtriya Janata Dal by a margin of 2,304 votes.

The Raniganj Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 47 of the state Legislative Assembly and comes under the Araria district. The constituency is reserved for the Scheduled Castes. It is part of the Araria Lok Sabha constituency. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in that state consists of the BJP, JD(U), LJP (RV), HAM(S), while the Mahagathbandhan consists of RJD, Congress, and Left parties. In the last Assembly election in 2020, JDU's Achmit Rishidev won the Raniganj seat by defeating Avinash Manglam of the RJD.

Raniganj Constituency Demographic Profile

Dalits form a sizeable portion of the population, alongside Other Backward Classes such as Yadavs, Kushwahas and Maharajans, with Muslims also present in significant numbers. The people's key concerns revolve around basic public services – particularly food ration supply, housing schemes, education facilities and caste-based welfare. The seat has historically swung between JD(U), BJP and RJD over the years, with outcomes often influenced by Dalit sentiment, OBC mobilisation and the strength of alliances.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 3,36,020 voters in the Raniganj constituency during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,74,590 voters were male and 1,61,414 were female. There were 486 postal votes (153 valid) in the constituency. The number of service voters in Raniganj was 84 in 2020.

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Raniganj Assembly constituency was 2,83,545. Out of this, 1,49,466 voters were male and 1,34,063 were female. There were 775 (595 valid) postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Raniganj was 41 (28 men and 13 women) in 2015.

Raniganj Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Raniganj constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Raniganj Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Raniganj Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Raniganj Assembly Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, JDU's Achmit Rishidev won the Raniganj seat by a margin of 2,304 votes. He received 81,901 votes with a vote share of 44.01%. He defeated RJD candidate Avinash Manglam, who got 79,597 votes (42.90%). NOTA was at third position with 5,577 votes (3%). The total number of valid votes polled was 1,80,063.

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, JDU candidate Achmit Rishidev won the seat by a margin of 14,930 votes. He received 77,717 votes with a vote share of 48.15%. He defeated BJP candidate Ramji Das Rishidev, who got 62,787 votes (38.09%). NOTA was at third position with 6,351 votes (3.93%). The total number of valid votes polled was 1,55,051.

Raniganj Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2020: Achmit Rishidev (JDU)

2015: Achmit Rishidev (JDU)

2010: Parmanand Rishideo (BJP)

October 2005: Ramjidas Rishidev (BJP)

February 2005: Parmanand Rishideo (BJP)

2000: Yamuna Prasad Ram (RJD)

1995: Shanti Devi (Janata Dal)

1990: Shanti Devi (Janata Dal)

1985: Yamuna Prasad Ram (Congress)

1980: Yamuna Prasad Ram (Congress)

1977: Adhik Lal Paswan (JNP)

Raniganj Constituency Voter Turnout in 2020 and 2015

Raniganj legislative assembly constituency had a total of 3,36,020 electors in 2020. The total number of valid votes polled in the constituency was 1,80,063 or 55.35 per cent. In 2015, the constituency had a total of 2,83,545 electors. The total number of valid votes polled in the constituency was 1,55,051 or 56.98 per cent.