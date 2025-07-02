Rajnath Singh addresses BJP workers in Patna, says party has earned public trust ahead of Bihar polls The Legislative Assembly election for all 243 constituencies in Bihar is expected to be held in October or November 2025. The previous assembly elections were held in October–November 2020.

Patna:

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday addressed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers at the party's state executive meeting held in Patna. His speech was aimed at boosting the morale of party workers ahead of the upcoming state Assembly elections. Addressing a gathering, Singh acknowledged that while the Indian public has lost trust in some leaders, the BJP had confronted the challenge head-on by working consistently to restore faith through transparent governance and strong leadership.

BJP accepted the trust challenge: Rajnath

"You are not workers of an ordinary party. In independent India, you have seen that due to a difference between leaders' words and deeds, the public slowly lost trust in Indian politicians. But you can thump your chest and say if any party has accepted the challenge amid this distrust, that is Bharatiya Janata Party," Singh said. He added that the government has fulfilled all the promises made in the manifesto. Rajnath Singh said, "We have fulfilled all our promises made during the elections. In the third term of PM Modi, four years are still left, so this should also be taken into consideration."

Highlighting Bihar's global relevance

Speaking about Bihar's culture, he said that the backdrop installed during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting featured Nalanda University, and he also gifted a Madhubani painting to his Chinese counterpart, General Dong Jun. The Defence Minister said, "Before coming to Bihar, I got an opportunity to be part of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. Very few people are aware that the backdrop installed during the meeting featured Nalanda University. Bihar serves as a bridge between Indian and Chinese cultures. Following a bilateral meeting with China, I presented a Madhubani painting, titled 'Tree of Life', to the Chinese Defence Minister. When I stayed in Patna, I thought of the Tree of Life, and I can see that the BJP is also like a tree, with party workers strengthening its roots. BJP has become the world's largest party."

Invoking Bihar's glorious legacy

Noting Bihar's history and contributions to the world, he said, "It is written that Patna is the land of wise people, which Lord Vishwakarma made to showcase his skills before Lord Brahma. This is Patliputra, from where Samrat Ashoka disseminated the message of peace and Dhamma to the world. This is the land where Chanakya created the principles of politics and Aryabhatta made India a 'Vishwaguru' in Astronomy and Mathematics." He asked the party workers to draw inspiration from Bihar's history and work towards the upcoming state assembly polls. "You all are not ordinary workers; you are the creators of Golden Bihar. This is the moment when, getting inspired by your history, you will work towards the upcoming elections. This is not just a party meeting, but a resolution meeting, and this resolution will take Bihar and India forward," he said.

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

It should be noted here that the Legislative Assembly election for all 243 constituencies in Bihar is expected to be held in October or November 2025. The previous assembly elections were held in October–November 2020. After the election, the National Democratic Alliance formed the state government, with Nitish Kumar becoming Chief Minister. Later, In August 2022, Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) snapped ties with NDA and formed the government with RJD-led Mahagathbandhan. Later, In January 2024 Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) snapped ties with RJD-led Mahagathbandhan and again formed the government with the BJP-led NDA.

