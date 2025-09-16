Rajnagar Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates Rajnagar Assembly Election 2025: The Rajnagar Assembly constituency comes under Madhubani district of Bihar. In 2020, Dr Ramprit Paswan of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Ramawatar Paswan of the Rashtriya Janata Dal with a margin of 19121 votes.

The Rajnagar Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 37 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a seat reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Rajnagar Assembly constituency also comes under the Jhanjharpur Lok sabha constituency. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Janata Dal (united) candidate Rampreet Mandal won from Jhanjharpur Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 184169 votes by defeating Suman Kumar Mahaseth of the Vikassheel Insaan Party.

Rajnagar Constituency: Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Rajnagar Assembly constituency is a part of the Sitamarhi district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 331220 voters in the Rajnagar constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 174361 were male and 156836 were female voters. Only 23 voters belonged to the third gender. Over 798 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Rajnagar in 2020 was 388 (358 men and 30 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Rajnagar constituency was 296751. Out of this, 157997 voters were male, 138741 were female. Only 13 voters belonged to the third gender. There were 900 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Rajnagar in 2015 was 152 (116 men and 36 women).

Rajnagar Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Rajnagar constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Rajnagar Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Rajnagar Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Rajnagar Assembly Constituency: Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Dr Ramprit Paswan won the seat with a margin of 19121 votes (11.26%). He polled 89459 votes with a vote share of 51.42%. He defeated RJD candidate Ramawatar Paswan, who got 70338 votes (40.43%). Independent candidate Rakesh Kumar stood third with 2017 votes (1.16%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Ram Prit Paswan won the seat with margin of 6242 votes (4.12%). RJD candidate Ramawatar Paswan got 65372 votes (42.2%) and was the runner-up.

2020: Dr Ramprit Paswan (BJP)

2015: Ram Prit Paswan (BJP)

2010: Ram Lakhan Ram Raman (RJD)

1972: Bilat Paswan (INC)

Rajnagar Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Rajnagar Assembly constituency was 173977 or 52.53 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 154905 or 52.20 per cent.