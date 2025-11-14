Rajgir Election Results 2025 LIVE: JDU's Kaushal Kishore Vs CPIML's Bishwanath Chaudhary | Who will win? Aurangabad Election Results 2025 LIVE: Janata Dal United's (JDU) Kaushal Kishore, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation's Bishwanath Chaudhary, and Jan Suraaj Party's (JSP) Satyendra Kumar are the main candidates in the Rajgir constituency of Bihar.

Nalanda (Bihar) :

The counting of votes for the Rajgir constituency will begin at 8 am, along with the other 242 constituencies of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The Rajgir Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 173 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency reserved Scheduled Castes (SCs). The Rajgir Assembly constituency comes under the Nalanda Lok Sabha constituency along with other assembly constituencies viz. Islampur, Harnaut, Hilsa, Nalanda, Asthawan, and Biharsharif.

Bihar Assembly Elections: Voter Turnout in 2025 in Rajgir

The Rajgir Assembly constituency recorded a 60.30 per cent voter turnout during polling held on November 6, in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections.

Main Parties and Candidates in Rajgir

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Jan Suraaj Party (JSP), and the Congress are the main parties in Rajgir.

Janata Dal United's (JDU) Kaushal Kishore, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation's Bishwanath Chaudhary, and Jan Suraaj Party's (JSP) Satyendra Kumar are the main candidates in the Rajgir constituency of Bihar. The JDU is in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM), while the CPI-ML (L) has a pact with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) in Bihar.

Bihar Assembly Elections: What happened in Aurangabad in 2020 and 2015?

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Kaushal Kishore (JD(U)) won the Biharsharif seat by a razor-thin margin of 15,102 votes (8.26%), polling 67,191 votes (42.58%) and defeating Ravi Jyoti Kumar (INC), who secured 51,143 votes (32.41%), while Manju Devi (LJP) stood third with 11,174 votes (7.08%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Satyadeo Narain Arya (BJP) won the Biharsharif seat with a margin of 2,340 votes (1.35%), securing 56,619 votes (38.12%) ahead of Ravi Jyoti Kumar (JD(U)), who garnered 62,009 votes (41.75%). Amit Kumar Paswan (CPI) finished third with 4,668 votes (3.14%).

Rajgir Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2020: Kaushal Kishore (JDU)

2015: Ravi Jyoti Kumar (JDU)

2010: Satyadeo Narain Arya (BJP)

2005: Satyadeo (BJP)

2005: Satyadeo (BJP)

2000: Satyadeo Narayan Arya (BJP)

1995: Satyadeo Narayan Arya (BJP)

1990: Chander Dev Prasad Himanshu (CPI)

1985: Satyadeo Narain Arya (BJP)

1980: Satyadeo Narayan Arya (BJP)

1977: Satyadeo Narain Arya (Janata Party)

1972: Chandradeo Prasad Himanshu (Communist Party of India)

1969: Yadunandan Prasad (Bharatiya Jana Sangh)

1967: Jagdish Prasad (Bharatiya Jana Sangh)

1962: Baldeo Prasad (Congress)

1957: Shyam Sundar Prasad (Janata Party)

1957: Baldeo Prasad (Congress)​

