Rajgir Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates The Rajgir Assembly constituency, located in Bihar's Nalanda district, has a history of diverse political wins, with JD(U)'s Kaushal Kishore securing victory in the 2020 elections and the constituency seeing fluctuating voter turnout.

Rajgir Assembly constituency is one of the 243 legislative assembly constituencies of Bihar, located in Nalanda district and forming part of the Nalanda Lok Sabha constituency. Rajgir is an SC category assembly seat, established in 1957 as a reserved constituency for Scheduled Castes, and has witnessed 16 elections to date. The constituency challenges the notion that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is solely a party for upper castes, as the BJP has won here nine times, including twice when it was known as the Bharatiya Jana Sangh. Other parties like the Congress, CPI, and JD(U) have each secured two victories, while the Janata Party has won once.

Rajgir Assembly constituency comes under the Nalanda Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, Kaushal Kishore of Janata Dal (United) won the seat by defeating Ravi Joyti Kumar of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 16,048 votes (10.25% of the total votes).. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Kaushalendra Kumar of the JD(U) secured victory from the Nalanda Lok Sabha seat, winning by a significant margin of 559,422 votes, defeating Dr. Sandeep Saurav of the CPI(ML)(L), who polled 390,308 votes.

Rajgir Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 154,334 voters in the Rajgir constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 139,740 were male and 8 were female voters. 833 belonged to the third gender. 1,207 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Rajgir in 2020 was 863 (30 men and 0 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Rajgir constituency was 273,851. Out of this, 143,658 voters were male, 130,770 were female, and 7 belonged to a third gender. There were 1,040 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Rajgir in 2015 was 5,839 ( 3,666 men and 2,173 women).

Rajgir Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Rajgir constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Rajgir Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Rajgir Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Rajgir Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Kaushal Kishore (JD(U)) won the Biharsharif seat by a razor-thin margin of 15,102 votes (8.26%), polling 67,191 votes (42.58%) and defeating Ravi Jyoti Kumar (INC), who secured 51,143 votes (32.41%), while Manju Devi (LJP) stood third with 11,174 votes (7.08%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Satyadeo Narain Arya (BJP) won the Biharsharif seat with a margin of 2,340 votes (1.35%), securing 56,619 votes (38.12%) ahead of Ravi Jyoti Kumar (JD(U)), who garnered 62,009 votes (41.75%). Amit Kumar Paswan (CPI) finished third with 4,668 votes (3.14%).

Rajgir Voter Turnout

In the Rajgir Assembly constituency, the total number of valid votes polled in 2020 was 156,316, accounting for 53.76% of the electors, while in 2015 it was 274,435, representing 54.13% of the eligible electors.