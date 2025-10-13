Bihar Election: Rajbhar seeks 4-5 seats for SBSP, threatens to field candidates in all assemblies Rajbhar alleged the BJP did not uphold 'Gathbandhan Dharma', adding that SBSP will form a front in Bihar and contest on all the seats.

Patna:

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party(SBSP) chief and Uttar Pradesh minister Om Prakash Rajbhar has demanded 4-5 seats for his party to contest the upcoming assembly election in Bihar. In a stark warning, Rajbhar said SBSP would break away from the NDA and contest on all seats if he is not given proper representation.

"Now, SBSP is contemplating contesting the Bihar election on its own...We will form a Front and contest the election there. So far, the party has decided the names of candidates for 52 seats in the first phase. The nomination procedure will begin today. We will contest on 153 seats...People of Bihar, you do not know how to uphold 'Gathbandhan Dharm', you gave wrong feedback to your leadership. We are ready to abide by our 'Gathbandhan Dharma," he said.

"There is still some time, if you want to keep us with you, give us 4-5 seats," Rajbhar added.

NDA finalises NDA seat-sharing

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Sunday finalised its seat-sharing plan for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s party, Janata Dal-United (JD-U), and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will each contest 101 seats.

Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas (LJP-RV) will compete for 29 seats. Meanwhile, Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) are set to contest six seats each.