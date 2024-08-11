Rainwater enters Bihar Assembly premises, ministers' bungalows, hospitals as heavy rain lashes Patna

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Bihar Assembly

The Bihar Assembly premises along with the bungalows of several ministers nearby and other places including hospitals in Patna were left water-logged after incessant rain in the capital city of the state on Sunday (August 11). Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inspected various areas and took stock of the situation. This came after the city experienced 41.8 mm of rain that inundated the majority of posh localities and low-lying areas, including Strand Road, Rajbansi Nagar, Boring Road, Bailey Road and Patliputra Colony, besides causing disruption of vehicular movement.

Kumar also inspected sump pump houses in several areas and directed the officials to make sure that the city does not witness waterlogging during heavy rains.

Emergency meeting called

Urban Development and Housing Minister Nitin Nabin called an emergency meeting after visuals and reports of waterlogging surfaced on social media from across the city. He took note of the lack of preparedness and the response system, a statement issued by his office said. Nabin said all senior officers on leave should be asked to report back to duty immediately and no leave should be sanctioned till September 30, according to his office.

Govt directs officials to remain alert

Meanwhile, the state government has directed officials of the district administration across the state to remain alert as the water level of several rivers was rising following continuous rainfall over the past two days.

Officials in the state Water Resources Department on Sunday the situation is not alarming so far.

"Rain in the past few days has raised the water level of Gandak, Kosi, Ganga, Burhi Gandak, Mahananda and Kamla rivers in the state. Rivers are flowing above danger mark at certain places in Patna, Gopalganj, East Champaran, West Champaran, Bagaha, Purnea, Supaul, Darbhanga, Khagaria and Jhanjharpur in the state", said an official bulletin.

