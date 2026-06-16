Railways announces 30 special trains for Bihar Police recruitment exam candidates: Check routes and timings

Patna:

The Bihar government is conducting recruitment to fill vacant posts in the Police Department, with the Bihar Police recruitment examinations currently underway across the state. To facilitate the smooth travel of candidates appearing for the exams, the East Central Railway (ECR) zone of Indian Railways is operating a total of 30 special examination trains on June 16 and 17.

The East Central Railway has also released important details regarding the operation and schedule of these special trains for the benefit of aspirants travelling to their examination centres.

Special trains scheduled for June 16

Patliputra-Kishanganj Exam Special: The train will depart from Patliputra at 8:00 pm and will run via Begusarai, Khagaria, Naugachia, and Katihar before reaching Kishanganj.

The train will depart from Patliputra at 8:00 pm and will run via Begusarai, Khagaria, Naugachia, and Katihar before reaching Kishanganj. Patna-Narkatiaganj Exam Special: Scheduled to leave Patna at 9:00 pm, the train will pass through Patliputra, Sonpur, Hajipur, Muzaffarpur, Chakia, Bapudham Motihari, and Bettiah en route to Narkatiaganj.

Scheduled to leave Patna at 9:00 pm, the train will pass through Patliputra, Sonpur, Hajipur, Muzaffarpur, Chakia, Bapudham Motihari, and Bettiah en route to Narkatiaganj. Patliputra-Araria Exam Special: This special train will depart at 10:00 pm and will operate via Begusarai, Khagaria, Naugachia, and Katihar.

This special train will depart at 10:00 pm and will operate via Begusarai, Khagaria, Naugachia, and Katihar. Patliputra-Naugachia Exam Special: The train will leave Patliputra at 11:00 pm, travelling through Begusarai and Khagaria before reaching Naugachia.

The train will leave Patliputra at 11:00 pm, travelling through Begusarai and Khagaria before reaching Naugachia. Patna-Bhabua Exam Special: Scheduled to depart at 11:30 pm, the train will run via Taregana, Jehanabad, Gaya, Dehri-on-Sone, and Sasaram before reaching Bhabua.

Exam special trains to run on June 17

East Central Railway has also announced that additional examination special trains will be operated on Wednesday, June 17, to facilitate candidates appearing for the Bihar Police recruitment examination.

Patna-Gaya Exam Special: Departure at 7:15 am.

Departure at 7:15 am. Buxar-Danapur Exam Special: Departure at 1:30 pm.

Departure at 1:30 pm. Buxar-Patna Exam Special: Departure at 6:00 pm.

Departure at 6:00 pm. Kiul-Gaya Exam Special: Departure at 12:30 pm, running via Sheikhpura and Nawada.

Departure at 12:30 pm, running via Sheikhpura and Nawada. Gaya-Kiul Exam Special: Departure at 5:30 pm, operating via Nawada and Sheikhpura.

Departure at 5:30 pm, operating via Nawada and Sheikhpura. Bakhtiyarpur-Rajgir Exam Special: Departure at 8:00 am, with halts at Bihar Sharif and Nalanda.

Departure at 8:00 am, with halts at Bihar Sharif and Nalanda. Rajgir-Bakhtiyarpur Exam Special: Departure at 1:00 pm, operating via Nalanda and Bihar Sharif.

Departure at 1:00 pm, operating via Nalanda and Bihar Sharif. Bakhtiyarpur-Rajgir Exam Special: Departure at 3:30 pm, running through Bihar Sharif and Nalanda.

Departure at 3:30 pm, running through Bihar Sharif and Nalanda. Rajgir-Bakhtiyarpur Exam Special: Another service will depart at 6:15 pm, via Nalanda and Bihar Sharif.

Another service will depart at 6:15 pm, via Nalanda and Bihar Sharif. Bettiah-Hajipur Exam Special: Departure at 1:00 pm, operating via Muzaffarpur.

Departure at 1:00 pm, operating via Muzaffarpur. Bettiah-Patliputra Exam Special: Departure at 6:00 pm, also running through Muzaffarpur.

Departure at 6:00 pm, also running through Muzaffarpur. Dauram Madhepura-Hajipur Exam Special: Departure at 1:30 pm.

Departure at 1:30 pm. Madhubani-Sonpur Exam Special: Departure at 6:00 pm.

Departure at 6:00 pm. Muzaffarpur-Patliputra Exam Special: Departure at 1:00 pm.

Departure at 1:00 pm. Muzaffarpur-Patliputra Exam Special (Second Service): Departure at 6:00 pm.

Departure at 6:00 pm. Samastipur-Siwan Exam Special: Departure at 1:00 pm.

Departure at 1:00 pm. Samastipur-Hajipur Exam Special: Departure at 6:00 pm.

Departure at 6:00 pm. Purnia Court-Patliputra Exam Special: Departure at 6:00 pm.

Departure at 6:00 pm. Saharsa-Hajipur Exam Special: Departure at 2:00 pm.

Departure at 2:00 pm. Supaul-Deoghar Exam Special: Departure at 1:00 pm.

Departure at 1:00 pm. Aurangabad-Gaya Exam Special: Departure at 2:00 pm.

Departure at 2:00 pm. Aurangabad-Gaya Exam Special (Second Service): Departure at 6:30 pm.

Departure at 6:30 pm. Hajipur-Chhapra Exam Special: Departure at 6:00 pm.

Departure at 6:00 pm. Sonpur-Muzaffarpur Exam Special: Departure at 4:00 pm.

Departure at 4:00 pm. Naugachia-Patliputra Exam Special: Departure at 4:00 pm.

The Railways has also appealed to candidates to avail themselves of these special trains to appear for the Bihar Police recruitment examination.

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