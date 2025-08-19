'Rahul-Tejashwi out to save democracy or tear it apart?': Tej Pratap Yadav slams 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' The 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' kick-started on Sunday from Sasaram. The 16-day yatra aims to protest against the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list in Bihar and alleged 'vote chori'.

Patna:

Expelled RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav hit out at the Congress-led Opposition's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra,' alleging that during the march in Nabinagar in Bihar's Aurangabad district, MLA Vijay Kumar Singh's driver and a journalist were assaulted.

On Monday, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav visited the Dev Surya Temple during the Aurangabad leg on Day 2 of the Yatra. The second day of the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' concluded with a rally in Gayaji, and day 3 will commence from Navada, proceeding to Bar Bigha via Nalanda.

'Rahul-Tejashwi out to save democracy or tear it apart?'

Tej Pratap lashed out at Rahul Gandhi and his brother Tejashwi Yadav, who are leading the march against the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list in Bihar and the alleged 'vote chori'. He questioned their intent, asking whether they had set out “to save democracy or to tear it apart.”

Sharing the video of the alleged assault on Monday, Tej Pratap said, "I can't understand whether Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav have set out to save democracy or to tear it apart. Because the way MLA Vijay Kumar Singh alias W Singh's driver and a media journalist brother were beaten and abused by Jaychand in the Nabinagar assembly constituency is extremely wrong and shameful," Tej Pratap Yadav wrote on X.

Condemning the assault, he asked Tejashwi to be cautious of the people around him. "I strongly condemn this. I want to tell Tejashwi that there is still time. Be cautious of the Jaychands around you, otherwise, you will see very bad results in the elections. Now, how wise you are will be determined by the election results," he added.

Voter Adhikar Yatra

The 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' kick-started on Sunday from Sasaram. The 16-day yatra aims to protest against the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list in Bihar and alleged 'vote chori'. The rally will culminate in Patna on September 1 after covering more than 1,300 km across over 20 districts in 16 days.

The 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' is aimed at ensuring awareness and alertness among the common people so that the Modi government's conspiracy to deny voting rights to the people of Bihar does not fructify, the Congress leader asserted.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Bihar Assembly Elections, Tej Pratap Yadav is holding rallies in several constituencies. His last public meeting was held in Mahua on Sunday.

